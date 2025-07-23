Private debt leads fixed income returns: Research

The Morningstar Fixed Income Sector Wrap found the fixed income sector has seen a robust 12 months across the board.

Morningstar's qualitative research assessments currently cover 79 fixed-income strategies available to Australian investors.

"It was a robust 12-month period for fixed-income returns across the board to June 30, 2025. Not only were average returns positive across all Morningstar Categories, there was also a trend of higher-risk categories generating stronger returns overall, with private debt and non-investment-grade debt at the front of the pack," Morningstar senior principal, manager research Thomas Dutka said.

"This was driven by an overall tightening in credit spreads, although it was hardly a consistent trend throughout the 12 months - economic uncertainty wrought by the Donald Trump Administration's trade war sabre-rattling saw a material spike in credit spreads in March and April of 2025, before swiftly reverting down by June."

The report said that while a number of central banks - including the Reserve Bank of Australia - either started or continued to cut cash rates over the past year, leading to a decline in front-end yields that benefited returns because of interest rate duration, there were signs of divergence at the longer-dated end of the yield curve.

"For example, while longer-term yields in Australia remained broadly unchanged year on year, the long end of the US Treasury curve lifted amid concerns over US government fiscal health and possible tariff-induced inflationary pressures," Morningstar found.

Th increase in yields dragged on US-fixed income performance and was a driver behind Australian bonds outperforming their global counterparts.

In terms of ratings, Morningstar upgraded the Pendal Sustainable Australian Fixed Income fund, the Yarra Enhanced Income Fund and the Perpetual Diversified Income Fund.

"These were due to our increased conviction in their investment team, research capability, and/or investment process," Morningstar said.

Meanwhile, Western Asset Global Bond A; Pimco Diversified Fixed Interest W; Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund; Schroder Absolute Return Active ETF; and the Schroder Fixed Income Fund - WC, were all downgraded.

"We take a medium- to long-term outlook when determining qualitative recommendations. Our views about the merits of investment strategies evolve over time based on manager-specific factors, including investment-team composition, changes to the investment process, and pricing," Dutka said.