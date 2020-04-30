NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Executive Appointments
Private asset consultant makes global hire
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   11:45AM

A global private asset consultant and manager with offices in New York, Paris, Geneva and Singapore has made an executive hire, set to boost investment opportunities for local investors and super funds.

Flexstone Partners, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has appointed Kristof Van Overloop as a director in its Paris office.

Van Overloop will be responsible for expanding the firm's presence in the secondary market, leveraging the firm's primary platform and existing relationships, particularly in the global small to mid cap space.

He will focus on finding and executing secondary investment opportunities and managing general partner relationships.

Flexstone managing partner David Arcauz said Van Overloop would reinforce the firm's appeal in the secondaries market.

"We're pleased to add Kristof as a senior investment professional to our expanding team, further reinforcing our secondary capabilities," he said.

"We continue to see attractive deal flow in the market and the appointment of Kristof will enable us to exploit the opportunities we see in the rapidly evolving secondaries market".

Natixis Australia managing director and head of distribution Louise Watson said the appointment would provide new income opportunities for local investors.

"Our affiliate manager, Flexstone Partners, provides local super funds with access to unique investment strategies," she said.

"The appointment of Kristof as director in the Paris office will help boost the secondary investment capabilities and provide further opportunities for local investors to access new and diverse income streams with a highly active manager."

Prior to the role at Flexstone, Van Overloop worked in London for Adams Street Partners' secondaries team, most recently as a principal. He had previously worked as an investment banking M&A analyst at Morgan Stanley prior to this.

Van Overloop said he was thrilled to build the firm's capabilities globally.

"Flexstone Partners has a great reputation in the mid-cap private equity market and is well-positioned to capitalise on the continued growth of the industry," he said.

"I am very excited to be joining the team and look forward to executing on Flexstone's growth ambitions and building out its secondary capabilities globally."

Read more: ParisFlexstone PartnersKristof Van OverloopDavid ArcauzAdams Street PartnersLouise WatsonMorgan StanleyNatixis Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Morgan Stanley acquires E*TRADE
Natixis hires insto sales director, opens Melbourne office
Industry names recognised
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
Australia slips in global retirement ranks
CommSec responds to sale rumours
Super fund bolsters leadership team
Boutique to launch flagship fund
Boutique distribution lead departs
Active, passive investing continues to confuse: Research
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tVNorfIF