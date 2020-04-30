Private asset consultant makes global hire

A global private asset consultant and manager with offices in New York, Paris, Geneva and Singapore has made an executive hire, set to boost investment opportunities for local investors and super funds.

Flexstone Partners, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has appointed Kristof Van Overloop as a director in its Paris office.

Van Overloop will be responsible for expanding the firm's presence in the secondary market, leveraging the firm's primary platform and existing relationships, particularly in the global small to mid cap space.

He will focus on finding and executing secondary investment opportunities and managing general partner relationships.

Flexstone managing partner David Arcauz said Van Overloop would reinforce the firm's appeal in the secondaries market.

"We're pleased to add Kristof as a senior investment professional to our expanding team, further reinforcing our secondary capabilities," he said.

"We continue to see attractive deal flow in the market and the appointment of Kristof will enable us to exploit the opportunities we see in the rapidly evolving secondaries market".

Natixis Australia managing director and head of distribution Louise Watson said the appointment would provide new income opportunities for local investors.

"Our affiliate manager, Flexstone Partners, provides local super funds with access to unique investment strategies," she said.

"The appointment of Kristof as director in the Paris office will help boost the secondary investment capabilities and provide further opportunities for local investors to access new and diverse income streams with a highly active manager."

Prior to the role at Flexstone, Van Overloop worked in London for Adams Street Partners' secondaries team, most recently as a principal. He had previously worked as an investment banking M&A analyst at Morgan Stanley prior to this.

Van Overloop said he was thrilled to build the firm's capabilities globally.

"Flexstone Partners has a great reputation in the mid-cap private equity market and is well-positioned to capitalise on the continued growth of the industry," he said.

"I am very excited to be joining the team and look forward to executing on Flexstone's growth ambitions and building out its secondary capabilities globally."