Principals' Community retains BT members

The newly independent Principal' Community has retained 92% of previous members after parting ways with BT Financial Group.

The community, headed up Kon Costas, is a service for self-licensed financial advice businesses - offering support, education around compliance and regulatory change and connection with business peers.

It parted ways with BT Financial Group after more than seven years, with the sole purpose of avoiding encountering conflicts from institutional ownership.

"The feedback and support we have received from the 122 community members has been exceptional, truly highlighting a significant desire for support as they grow in the everchanging post-Covid and post-Royal Commission environment," Costas said.

Charlie Viola, partner at Pitcher Partners Sydney Wealth Management, is a current member and offered his support to the community.

"Never underestimate having a truly independent voice providing comments and views on what they see when they look under the hood of your business. When we were at a crossroads, Kon and the team provided timely counsel on the path we needed to take - or risk blowing ourselves up," Viola said.

Viridian Advisory chief executive Glenn Calder also offered his support: "We see people working together, sharing, and collaborating as the pinnacle of how we can improve."

Costas added that with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic tempering, businesses are "taking a deep breath for the first time in a few years" and looking for opportunities to scale, as well as thinking about succession planning.

In response, The Principals' Community plans to run a series of development masterclasses as well as continuing to provide governance support and publishing its industry benchmarking report for the third year running.

"For us, 2022 is a year to achieve two things: resuscitate a core value of the community that is peer-to-peer learning and conversation via face-to-face forums. The 122 businesses all have a wide array of experience and expertise covering everything from technology, research, business management, structures and M&A or product/platform related questions that can be shared with their peers," Costas said.

"Secondly, opening the door for prospective self-licensed businesses to join the community and connect with like-minded businesses and individuals independently of any concerns surrounding conflicts of interest."