NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Principals' Community retains BT members

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 MAR 2022   12:46PM

The newly independent Principal' Community has retained 92% of previous members after parting ways with BT Financial Group.

The community, headed up Kon Costas, is a service for self-licensed financial advice businesses - offering support, education around compliance and regulatory change and connection with business peers.

It parted ways with BT Financial Group after more than seven years, with the sole purpose of avoiding encountering conflicts from institutional ownership.

"The feedback and support we have received from the 122 community members has been exceptional, truly highlighting a significant desire for support as they grow in the everchanging post-Covid and post-Royal Commission environment," Costas said.

Charlie Viola, partner at Pitcher Partners Sydney Wealth Management, is a current member and offered his support to the community.

"Never underestimate having a truly independent voice providing comments and views on what they see when they look under the hood of your business. When we were at a crossroads, Kon and the team provided timely counsel on the path we needed to take - or risk blowing ourselves up," Viola said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Viridian Advisory chief executive Glenn Calder also offered his support: "We see people working together, sharing, and collaborating as the pinnacle of how we can improve."

Costas added that with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic tempering, businesses are "taking a deep breath for the first time in a few years" and looking for opportunities to scale, as well as thinking about succession planning.

In response, The Principals' Community plans to run a series of development masterclasses as well as continuing to provide governance support and publishing its industry benchmarking report for the third year running.

"For us, 2022 is a year to achieve two things: resuscitate a core value of the community that is peer-to-peer learning and conversation via face-to-face forums. The 122 businesses all have a wide array of experience and expertise covering everything from technology, research, business management, structures and M&A or product/platform related questions that can be shared with their peers," Costas said.

"Secondly, opening the door for prospective self-licensed businesses to join the community and connect with like-minded businesses and individuals independently of any concerns surrounding conflicts of interest."

Read more: BT Financial GroupKon CostasCharlie ViolaGlenn CalderPitcher Partners Sydney Wealth ManagementViridian Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Yarra recruits BTFM specialist
WealthO2 hires five to focus on tech solutions
Managed accounts demand surges: BTFG
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
UniSuper adds three executives
ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
The future is bright for BT: Rady
BTFG names chief customer service officer
Former BT executive assumes CIO role
Midwinter hires advice sales lead

Editor's Choice

ETF investors soar to 1.7m

KARREN VERGARA
Retail investors continue to flock to passive strategies as new research shows the number of users soared to a new high of 1.7 million.

Startup launches risk retention option

KARREN VERGARA
A life insurance startup is launching an alternative option that targets customers who want to cancel their policy.

Hostplus commits to net zero

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry fund Hostplus has committed to net zero by 2050, in line with Australia's commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Partners Group adds to unlisted funds range

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched an unlisted version of its Global Income Fund, providing investors access to a global portfolio of private debt investments.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.