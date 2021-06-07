NEWS
Investment

Principal Real Estate wins SMA mandate

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 7 JUN 2021   11:55AM

BT Investment Solutions selected Principal Real Estate Investors as the underlying active manager for its Global Property MPS Fund.

The fund is structured as a separately managed account has currently over $1 billion of funds under management. It has been designed for the CoreSeries Portfolios available on BT Panorama.

The Principal Global Real Estate Securities strategy aims to outperform the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed (Net) Index. It focuses on exploiting mispricing at a stock level by conducting detailed, bottom-up fundamental research and identifying where expectations differ from consensus.

The process leads to quality names that produce superior net operating income, net asset value growth and capital appreciation.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Our investment philosophy focuses on quality and growth with a strong emphasis on thematic tailwinds," Principal Global Investors managing director and head of Australia Helen de Mestre said.

"Global listed property remains an attractive, risk adjusted investment opportunity as the structural challenges in the sector (as seen through the significant dislocation in GREIT valuations in the past year) provides a perfect market for active managers to capture alpha as part of a diversified portfolio."

CoreSeries offers six objective-based portfolios designed to meet the needs of a wide range of clients and aims to offer access to quality investments in a transparent and attractively-priced structure.

"Our partnership with Principal exemplifies our commitment to having managers that bring differentiated characteristics suited to the single manager profiles like the fund," BTIS head of equities James McSkimming said.

Editor's Choice

Super fee squeeze continues

KANIKA SOOD
Fifty-six superannuation products dropped their fees in the March quarter, according to Rainmaker Information's analysis of 475 product disclosure statements.

BlackRock rejigs Aussie shares fund

KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock is changing the name and fees for the BlackRock Concentrated Industrial Shares strategy.

IFM Investors named in class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
IFM Investors has been named in a class action regarding the Colonial Pipeline, which the industry fund investment house acquired in 2007 as part of a consortium.

Aussies lose $328m to investment scams

KARREN VERGARA
Fake investment opportunities fleeced Australians $328 million and accounted for the largest scams in 2020.

