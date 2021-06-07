Principal Real Estate wins SMA mandate

BT Investment Solutions selected Principal Real Estate Investors as the underlying active manager for its Global Property MPS Fund.

The fund is structured as a separately managed account has currently over $1 billion of funds under management. It has been designed for the CoreSeries Portfolios available on BT Panorama.

The Principal Global Real Estate Securities strategy aims to outperform the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed (Net) Index. It focuses on exploiting mispricing at a stock level by conducting detailed, bottom-up fundamental research and identifying where expectations differ from consensus.

The process leads to quality names that produce superior net operating income, net asset value growth and capital appreciation.

"Our investment philosophy focuses on quality and growth with a strong emphasis on thematic tailwinds," Principal Global Investors managing director and head of Australia Helen de Mestre said.

"Global listed property remains an attractive, risk adjusted investment opportunity as the structural challenges in the sector (as seen through the significant dislocation in GREIT valuations in the past year) provides a perfect market for active managers to capture alpha as part of a diversified portfolio."

CoreSeries offers six objective-based portfolios designed to meet the needs of a wide range of clients and aims to offer access to quality investments in a transparent and attractively-priced structure.

"Our partnership with Principal exemplifies our commitment to having managers that bring differentiated characteristics suited to the single manager profiles like the fund," BTIS head of equities James McSkimming said.