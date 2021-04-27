Primewest, BlackRock enter JV

Following its merger plans with Centuria Capital, Primewest has formed a joint venture with a fund advised by BlackRock Real Assets and has made headway on acquiring its first property.

The joint venture has exchanged contracts to acquire an office tower in Perth with the settlement expected for June.

The office at 140 St Georges Terrace is a high profile, gateway building in the Perth CBD with 30,000 square metres of A-grade office space.

"A significant amount has been spent on capital upgrades in recent years and we see further value creation opportunities for the asset given our on-the-ground knowledge, proactive management approach and in-depth Perth market knowledge," Primewest executive chair John Bond said.

"This will be further enhanced by BlackRock's significant global reach, experience and vision."

The joint venture will immediately enhance the property with new management and leasing campaign, which Primewest will provide.

This marks the first deal by Primewest since its proposed $600 million merger with Centuria.

Under that deal, Primewest shareholders will receive $1.51 per security made up of $0.20 in cash and $0.473 Centuria securities.

The merged group will have $15.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) with a market cap of $2.2 billion, representing a 52% increase in AUM for Centuria and a 209% increase for Primewest.

The group will also benefit from new distribution channels, enhanced geographic and sector diversification resulting in improved synergies to support the growth of assets under management and expansion of property services.