PrimeWest acquires asset manager

The ASX-listed property fund manager has paid $10 million to acquire a farmland asset manager as it looks to build a presence in A-REITs.

PrimeWest will now own 100% of GoFARM Asset Management which is the manager to the REIT Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH), which currently has $275 million of agriculture property assets including the largest aggregation of berry and citrus farms which are 100% leased to listed horticulture giant Costa Group.

Separately, PrimeWest has also acquired an 11.8% strategic interest in VTH, making it the REIT's largest unitholder. It will also have a right of first refusal over a further 6.2% of VTH.

The transaction takes PrimeWest's total assets under management to $4.4 billion (up 7%).

PrimeWest paid for the transaction out of its cash reserves and still has $43 million in cash.

"This transaction is an exciting step forward for PrimeWest and consistent with the strategy to expand our distribution capability into listed A-REITs. Importantly, PrimeWest will co-invest along with other VTF investors as its largest investor. We look forward to working with the VTH's existing investors in this next stage of growth," PrimeWest executive chair John Bond said.

VTH will be renamed to PrimeWest Agri-chain Fund.

It will also look outside of the current opportunity sets of production to include processing, storage and delivery of food or other products within the agricultural supply chain.

"The real agricultural property and agri-logistics sector is an exciting sector with strong fundamentals. By expanding our investment opportunities to include the broader food supply chain, we believe we can attract a broader investor universe to support the fund's growth," PrimeWest managing director David Schwartz said.

"We aim to create Australasia's leading pure play agri-chain A-REIT which leverages Australia and New Zealand's position as a leading global agricultural supplier," he said.