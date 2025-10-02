Prime Super recruits product veteran

Prime Super has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of two experienced executives from Active Super, bringing deep industry expertise product development and member services.

Renee Tkalec joins the asset owner as head of product bringing more than 20 years' experience across superannuation, retirement and group insurance.

Throughout her career, she held senior leadership roles at Active Super, AMP, Aon Hewitt and Finance Connect Financial Planning.

During her eight years with Active Super, Tkalec oversaw the fund's product suite, ensuring offerings remained competitive and member-focused. This included driving strategic improvements based on member outcomes analysis and managing the implementation of legislative changes across the business.

She was head of planning at Finance Connect responsible for growing the boutique practice's services from home loans to comprehensive financial planning solutions.

Following a three year stint with AON Consulting back in 2009 as head of product development for the master trust, Tkalec undertook specialist contract roles at AMP and Russell Investments.

The second hire, Stephen Jones has been appointed as insurance claims and reporting specialist bringing more than two decades of expertise in complex claims management, complaints resolution and process improvement.

"We're delighted to welcome Renee and Stephen to the team," said Tim Mitchell-Adams, general manager, member growth and propositions (pictured).

"As the head of product, Renee will contribute to the development of all of Prime Super's product offering to members. Stephen will play a key role in enhancing our claims process and delivering on our members' experience. Their combined experience will be instrumental in delivering solutions that genuinely support our members' needs."

Prime Super has delivered 10.82% investment returns to members within its MySuper option marking the third consecutive year of returns above 9% for the fund.

The super fund has also dropped transaction costs from 0.2% to 0.06% for those in the MySuper and Balanced options, effective 1 July 2025.

The fund's managed growth option delivered returns of 13.03% to members for the same period. Prime Super said the strong result highlights the benefits of its investment strategy and focus on growth assets.