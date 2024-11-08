Prime Super names investments lead

Prime Super has recruited a former Media Super chief investment officer to lead the investment team.

Michael McQueen joins the $7 billion industry fund as general manager of investments, replacing Jane Kang who left last year.

In the new role, McQueen will oversee investment management and operations across all investment options.

Prime Super chief executive Raelene Seales - who joined in May from Zurich - welcomed McQueen to the fund.

"We are excited to have Michael in the team. We look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience as we move towards our next growth phase," Seales said.

McQueen arrives from Foresters Financial where he served as chief investment officer after a long career in superannuation, most recently at Media Super.

As investment chief at the superannuation fund, he was deeply involved in successfully delivering the merger with Cbus in April 2022 and overseeing the transfer of members' retirement savings.

Before that, he held several senior positions, including head of investment strategy at LUCRF Super, now part of AustralianSuper, and acting investment chief at Kinetic Super chief during its merger with Sunsuper, which later merged with QSuper to create Australian Retirement Trust.

McQueen began his career in financial services as an equities dealer and analyst, working for several companies, including Goldman Sachs, JBWere, ANZ Trustees and Myer Family Investments.

As a dealer/analyst he executed trades for numerous portfolios, managed portfolio liquidity and daily cash flows, and carried out portfolio construction and portfolio management for investors with varying degrees of risk tolerance across multiple asset classes.

"I am looking forward to working with the team at Prime Super to implement our strategic goals and strengthen the investment portfolio for the benefit of our members," McQueen said.