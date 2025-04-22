Newspaper icon
Prime Financial Group buys Lincoln Indicators

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 APR 2025   12:48PM

The ASX-listed wealth manager is acquiring Lincoln Indicators, expanding its presence in the high-net-worth and self-managed super spaces.

Based in Melbourne, Lincoln Indicators is a provider of investment research and portfolio, platform and funds management business. It has some $600 million in funds under management and employs about 30 people.

Prime Financial Group is acquiring 100% of the company and its associated intellectual property for $15.75 million for on-target EBITDA performance, or $17.9 million for outperformance.

Lincoln Indicators has about 3300 high-net-worth (HNW) investors using its research services and three managed funds, being the Lincoln Australian Income Fund, the Lincoln Australian Growth Fund, and the Lincoln US Growth Fund. It means a 10x increase in the number of HNWs Prime Financial Group deals with, it said.

Lincoln Indicators runs Stock Doctor, which provides quantitative research identifying both stocks with downside risk and Star Stocks, those Lincoln Indicators believes to have strong financial health.

Stock Doctor also guides users on creating, management, and optimising investment portfolios. It also runs Taking Stock, which provides weekly updates, stock insights, and expert analysis.

Under the deal, Lincoln Indicators co-founder and managing director Tim Lincoln will join the Prime Financial Group leadership team.

The acquisition adds significantly to Prime Financial Group's distribution capabilities, it said, and provides operational, client and capability synergies and cross-sell opportunities.

Prime Financial Group said it is already on track to achieving $50 million in revenues this financial year and it wants to double this over the next three to five years; Lincoln Indicators is expected to add up to $11 million in annual revenues.

Prime Financial Group's funds under management will be boosted to $1.9 billion once finalised.

"The acquisition will not only provide Prime ownership of a leading Australian wealth provider, but also provides us with additional profitability and a suite of well-established and loyal clients," Prime Financial Group managing director Simon Madder said.

"We look forward to bringing our two businesses together... Prime has a successful track record of working with founders and has a significant number as part of its leadership team. We warmly welcome the well-established and capable Lincoln Indicators team to Prime."

Lincoln Indicators, Prime Financial Group, Stock Doctor, Lincoln Australian Growth Fund, Lincoln Australian Income Fund, Lincoln US Growth Fund, Simon Madder, Tim Lincoln
VIEW COMMENTS

Coller Capital hires from L1 Capital

KARREN VERGARA
Coller Capital appointed a new director for its private wealth team who recently finished up at L1 Capital.

MSCI, Moody's launch private credit risk tool

KARREN VERGARA
MSCI and Moody's Corporation have partnered to launch an offering that assesses risks for private credit investments.

Warakirri adds kiwifruit aggregation to farmland fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Warakirri Asset Management has added a 200-hectare aggregation of three orchards, mainly kiwifruit, with some nashi and corella pears as well as jujubes, to its farmland fund.

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

