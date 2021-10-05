PRI chief joins Quinbrook advisory board

The chief executive of the Principles for Responsible Investment has joined the advisory board of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Fiona Reynolds will take on the position when she steps down from the PRI later this year. She has been at the helm of the PRI for the past nine years, overseeing the network of signatories now exceeding 4000 global institutions representing US$121 trillion.

Reynolds is currently a board member of UN Global Compact, Steering Committee - Climate Action IOO and the Investor Agenda, a member of the Global Advisory Council on Stranded Assets at Oxford University, and the advisory board for the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road.

She is also a member of a proposed new advisory board at Affirmative Investment Management and an independent director at Frontier.

Reynolds also led the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as chief executive between 2006 and 2013.

Quinbrook is an investor in renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia.

The firm's global investment and portfolio company teams are developing and constructing a portfolio exceeding 18,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, reserve peaking power, battery storage projects, grid support infrastructure, virtual power plants and community energy networks.

Commenting on the appointment Reynolds said: "Business as usual - investing as usual - is not going to get us to net zero and that is why I am delighted to be joining the Advisory Board of Quinbrook. In my life post PRI, I want to work with people who are making a real difference in the world."

Quinbrook managing partner and Australian-based co-founder David Scaysbrook added: "She has been a true leader and her tireless efforts have been important and impactful. We are excited to welcome Fiona to our board of senior advisors and know she will be highly influential in helping to shape Quinbrook's future."