PRI chief executive resigns

The chief executive for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has stepped down after being in the role for almost a decade.

Fiona Reynolds has been chief executive of the PRI since 2013. She joined the responsible investing group after previously leading the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as chief executive between 2006 and 2013.

In Reynolds' time with the PRI, it has grown from 1000 signatories to 4000. The PRI now claims to represent more than half the world's institutional assets.

It also grew from a staff of 37 to 170 under Reynolds' leadership.

Reynolds said that being in London, away from her home country of Australia, during her time leading the PRI has been challenging on a personal level.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this more difficult in many ways, particularly with the ongoing closure of borders, and so has hastened my decision. The trade-offs of not being able to spend time with my family, or even being able to reach them if I needed, have simply become too high for me," she said.

"Of course, if it was viable to maintain my role as chief executive from Australia I would, but this is not practical or indeed possible. And so, the time has come to pass on the baton to the next passionate leader in responsible investment."

Reynolds said an orderly transition will be her top priority and she will maintain her position until the new year.

A search for a suitable replacement chief executive will commence, led by the PRI board and chair Martin Skancke.

"And of course, even after I depart from the PRI, I will continue to support the shift to a sustainable future and as a proud member of PRI's global alumni will be a champion for the organisation," Reynolds said.

"I'm truly excited for the future of PRI-to see it continue to grow, foster leadership and inspire change. I want to thank each and every one of you for your passion for ESG and for making my nine years at PRI such an amazing journey."