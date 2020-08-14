NEWS
Investment
Praemium shows growth in crisis
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:24PM

Praemium has posted a positive full-year result despite the impacts of global headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform provider saw a 26% increase in global funds under administration to $20.3 billion, a 14% increase in revenue to $51.2 million and a 25% increase in underlying EBITDA to $14.2 million.

Praemium said it had record gross platform inflows of $3.3 billion, a 9% rise, and it posted a net profit after tax of $4.9 million which was a 91% increase from FY19.

"Praemium has reported improve financial results despite a number of challenges across the 2020 financial year," it said.

"These include a global market downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic, the transmission of a major Australian platform client and outflows from the run-off of the Smartfund 80% Protected range of funds."

The platform provider said it is now focused on completing the conditional takeover of Powerwrap, announced in July.

It said the acquisition will complement the existing business' growth strategy and product suite, with the merger set to increase FUA to over $28 billion.

Chief executive Michael Ohanessian said despite ongoing challenges in 2020 it has also been a very productive year for the company.

"Several key strategic initiatives introduced in 2019 began to deliver results in 2020.  Having launched a highly competitive full-service platform, we took the next logical step with a significant uplift in sales and marketing," Ohanessian said.

"While still early, having a larger sales team to cover the global markets that we address showed promising results in FY20."

Ohanessian added the company's prospects for growth are exciting as more advisers are becoming aware of Praemium's capabilities its managed accounts platform can provide.

Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
