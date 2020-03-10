Praemium rolls out investment tools, options

With ESG investing continuing to prove popular among investors, Praemium is taking steps to ensure financial advisers are able to meet demand.

The platform has rolled out an "industry first" suite of ESG options, including new screening functionality for advisers and the addition of an Australian Ethical Australian equities option to its separately managed account (SMA).

Praemium has moved to embed Sustainalytics ESG research and analysis within its integrated managed accounts platform to provide advisers with a more intuitive way to tailor client's portfolios to their specific ethics and values.

While advisers could previously use the platform to cater to some ESG demands by placing holding exclusions, Praemium believes the single stock blocking approach is both time consuming and too involved, given preferences needed continual updating to accommodate stock level changes.

Through its new ESG screening and customisation functionality, Praemium now offers advisers the ability to automatically screen portfolios across nine screens, including tobacco, gambling, animal testing and three separate fossil fuel options.

In addition to the new screens, advisers using Praemium can also take advantage of Australian Ethical's Australian Shares Portfolio, which is now available through the Praemium SMA.

The portfolio - which is making its SMA debut through the Praemium SMA - offers investors access to an actively managed, diversified Australian share portfolio, which uses the 23 principles of the Australian Ethical Charter to guide it towards investments which make positive impact on the planet, people, and animals.

Australian Ethical head of client relationships Leah Willis said the firm was excited for its fund to make its SMA debut through Praemium.

"With Australians increasingly wanting to know where their money is invested, our partnership with Praemium offers a fully transparent portfolio underpinned by more than 30 years of ethical investing experience," Willis said.

Praemium head of investment managers and governance Damian Cilmi said the platform was expecting ethical investing only to grow in popularity in the coming years.

"This offers a real engagement opportunity for informed and well-prepared advisers to provide advice and support to help investors align their investment goals with their personal ethics," Cilmi said.

"Praemium's new enhancements provide advisers with a variety of options to meet the ethical considerations of their clients whether that is building bespoke custom portfolios, utilising an SMA with customised screening services or investing in specialised ESG strategies."

Cilmi labeled Australian Ethical as "one of the oldest dedicated responsible investing groups out there", and noted the esteem it was held within.

"That [responsible investing] is all that they do, they have an entrenched policy framework that has been unaltered for a long period of time. It's not a fad to them, and it's not a side project from a traditional asset management business," Cilmi said.

"This is something they've built their whole business on, and this becomes appealing not only for us, as people who have experience in this space, but also resonated with advisers as well."

Cilmi said advisers had been demanding more in the way of ESG capabilities on the platform. As it happened, their demands also tied in with the firm's top-down business strategy.

"We were getting quite a few consistent responses about having more responsible investing options on the platform and Australian Ethical was named throughout all of that," he said.

"There was also a definitive top-down approach to all of this. We are making a concerted effort to engage with managers, increase the number of prebuilt investment options and also build out other ESG screening factors and tie them all together into a thematic for the group."

Separately, the listed platform used its recent half-yearly results announcement to detail the expansion of its UK business, which enjoyed net revenue growth after product commissions of 7% with platform revenue up 25% over the last half year.