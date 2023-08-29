Newspaper icon
Praemium reports strong growth in FY23

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:45PM

Praemium has reported an uplift in business performance following the divestment of its international business.

Reporting to the ASX today, Praemium posted a 23% uplift in underlying earnings before interest to $23.4 million, compared to the $19.1 million prior year Australian result. Including the impact of the discontinued international business on 2022, Praemium's underlying earnings were up 41%.

Meantime, its net profit after tax was $15.2 million.

The investment platform now has $44.0 billion in funds under administration (FUA), up 9% on the year prior. It saw net inflows of $1.4 billion.

As at June 30, Praemium's separately managed accounts (SMA) offering rose to $9.6 billion in FUA, having generated $865 million in net flows from an $8.1 billion base in 2022.

While Praemium saw a 17% increase in revenue, revenue growth was offset by a $1.5 million increase in outsourced administration costs. Costs were held to $50.9 million, up 15%.

Nevertheless, Praemium chief executive and executive director Anthony Wamsteker said 2023 has seen key strategic decisions "pay off" with increased profitability and enhanced shareholder returns.

"This result, derived from continued strong net funds flow, margin expansion and discipline on directly controlled costs, has improved operating levels," Wamsteker said.

He added that July flows have "been encouraging."

"...We head into 2024 with renewed optimism and a determination to continue to grow our business," he said.

