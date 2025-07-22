Newspaper icon
Praemium reports FUA increase to $64.3bn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:43PM

Praemium has reported funder under administration (FUA) of $64.3 billion to 30 June 2025, marking an increase of 12%.

Praemium's next generation IDPS Spectrum achieved quarterly net inflows of $339 million, resulting in FUA of $2.38 billion for the quarter, including the transition of $1.48 billion assets from OneVue.

"The June quarter was noteworthy for continuing strong inflows to our recently launched IDPS solution - Spectrum," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"We are pleased with the sales pipeline and ongoing interest in this product. Spectrum has closed the product gap which we believe was preventing us from achieving the full potential of our high-quality technology offering."

Powerwrap experienced the highest new outflows for the quarter of $700 million due to transitioning advisers.

"The rate of outflow from transitioning advisers slowed materially in the second half of FY25, albeit one large client transition occurred late in the year and increased the June outflow numbers," Wamsteker said.

Wamsteker said Praemium's Scope+ saw continued growth in FUA, up 15% to $33.6 billion adding there is a strong pipeline in place for both Scope and Scope+.

"The strength of these non-custodial services is assisting in keeping our sales pipeline healthy, including for our two main custodial offerings, Spectrum and SMA," Wamsteker said.

"We remain confident in our growth prospects and see positive indications that our gross inflows can increase over time. Obviously, our business-wide net flows have been negatively impacted by gross outflows being relatively high over the past two financial years.

"In considering this trend, we note that in the absence of the outflows from transitioning advisers ($1.8 billion) and OneVue, the gross outflows are much closer to the market average for custodial platforms. As such, we expect more of our gross inflows to translate into net flows than has been the case recently."

Read more: PraemiumOneVueAnthony Wamsteker
Editor's Choice

Insignia accepts CC Capital bid

ELIZA BAVIN
After a bidding war kicked off for the wealth manager back in December 2024, CC Capital's reduced takeover offer has been accepted by Insignia's board.

Younger Aussies want personalised financial advice: CALI

MATTHEW WAI
New research conducted by the peak body of life insurance indicated close to half of young Australians want financial advice on life insurance, but only one in 10 receive it.

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

KARREN VERGARA
SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

KARREN VERGARA
Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
