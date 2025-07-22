Praemium reports FUA increase to $64.3bn

Praemium has reported funder under administration (FUA) of $64.3 billion to 30 June 2025, marking an increase of 12%.

Praemium's next generation IDPS Spectrum achieved quarterly net inflows of $339 million, resulting in FUA of $2.38 billion for the quarter, including the transition of $1.48 billion assets from OneVue.

"The June quarter was noteworthy for continuing strong inflows to our recently launched IDPS solution - Spectrum," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"We are pleased with the sales pipeline and ongoing interest in this product. Spectrum has closed the product gap which we believe was preventing us from achieving the full potential of our high-quality technology offering."

Powerwrap experienced the highest new outflows for the quarter of $700 million due to transitioning advisers.

"The rate of outflow from transitioning advisers slowed materially in the second half of FY25, albeit one large client transition occurred late in the year and increased the June outflow numbers," Wamsteker said.

Wamsteker said Praemium's Scope+ saw continued growth in FUA, up 15% to $33.6 billion adding there is a strong pipeline in place for both Scope and Scope+.

"The strength of these non-custodial services is assisting in keeping our sales pipeline healthy, including for our two main custodial offerings, Spectrum and SMA," Wamsteker said.

"We remain confident in our growth prospects and see positive indications that our gross inflows can increase over time. Obviously, our business-wide net flows have been negatively impacted by gross outflows being relatively high over the past two financial years.

"In considering this trend, we note that in the absence of the outflows from transitioning advisers ($1.8 billion) and OneVue, the gross outflows are much closer to the market average for custodial platforms. As such, we expect more of our gross inflows to translate into net flows than has been the case recently."