Praemium reports 92% flow increase

The investment platform now has $40.5 billion in funds under administration, up 10% on the same time last year.

Additionally, Praemium's financial year net inflows were $2.9 billion, up 92% from its prior corresponding period.

Unfortunately, gross inflows saw an approximate $650,000 decline, with last year's $21 million inflow trumping this year's $14 million. Net inflows were down 53%, coming in at $306 million for the quarter.

This result can be partly attributed to the unsettled market conditions impacting all wealth management firms, Praemium's chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

However, taking a turn to focus on the positives, Wamsteker said: "Praemium deliver solid net inflows this quarter and strong annual net inflows."

"The divestment of our international business allows us to focus on our strategy to become one of Australia's largest independent specialist platform providers."

Wamsteker also paid credit to Praemium's cornerstone product and highest revenue earning service, its separately managed accounts (SMA) offering.

"The SMA added annual net inflows of $3 billion, and $284 million for the quarter. It's annual net funds flow represents 28.8% of the starting FUA, an outstanding growth achievement," he said.

"We are fully committed to our advisers and their clients. We will grow these relationships and our FUA by being focussed on even better technology and service for the remainder of the year and on into 2023."