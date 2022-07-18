Newspaper icon
Investment
Praemium reports 92% flow increase

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:44PM

The investment platform now has $40.5 billion in funds under administration, up 10% on the same time last year.

Additionally, Praemium's financial year net inflows were $2.9 billion, up 92% from its prior corresponding period.

Unfortunately, gross inflows saw an approximate $650,000 decline, with last year's $21 million inflow trumping this year's $14 million. Net inflows were down 53%, coming in at $306 million for the quarter.

This result can be partly attributed to the unsettled market conditions impacting all wealth management firms, Praemium's chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

However, taking a turn to focus on the positives, Wamsteker said: "Praemium deliver solid net inflows this quarter and strong annual net inflows."

"The divestment of our international business allows us to focus on our strategy to become one of Australia's largest independent specialist platform providers."

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Wamsteker also paid credit to Praemium's cornerstone product and highest revenue earning service, its separately managed accounts (SMA) offering.

"The SMA added annual net inflows of $3 billion, and $284 million for the quarter. It's annual net funds flow represents 28.8% of the starting FUA, an outstanding growth achievement," he said.

"We are fully committed to our advisers and their clients. We will grow these relationships and our FUA by being focussed on even better technology and service for the remainder of the year and on into 2023."

Editor's Choice

Local ETF industry flows positive, lower FUM: BetaShares

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to BetaShares, a combination of sharemarket declines and cautious investors characterised the first half of the year for the local ETF industry.

Brookfield, Infratil sell mobile towers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Brookfield Asset Management and Infratil are offloading their stakes in Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile tower assets.

ANZ to purchase Suncorp Bank for $4.9bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ has agreed to acquire Suncorp's banking arm for $4.9 billion, calling it a vote of confidence in Queensland's future.

Pendal FUM drops $12bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Pendal Group has reported its funds under management dropped over 11% in the June quarter.

Expert Feed

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
