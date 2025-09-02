Praemium partners to offer more global options

Praemium has integrated Clearstream's Vestima into its Spectrum platform, offering global fund access and operational efficiency for financial advisers.

Vestima supports over 245,000 funds across 55 markets with nearly €4 trillion ($7tn) in assets under custody.

Under the agreement, advisers using Spectrum will be able to access a broader universe of investment options, including international funds that were previously "out of reach".

Vestima's integration simplifies the administration of global assets, reduces operational friction, and enhances portfolio construction flexibility, allowing advisers to deliver more tailored, diversified solutions to their clients, Praemium said.

Noting its comprehensive suite of services - spanning order execution, settlement, safekeeping, and asset servicing, Praemium believes the integration will consolidate cross-border fund distribution and ensure the highest standards of asset safety.

Additionally, Vestima will support the transition of selected funds from the OneVue client migration; Praemium acquired the platform last year.

Commenting, Praemium chief operating officer James Edmonds said the integration provides a significant advantage for advisers seeking "differentiated" investment options.

"Praemium is ahead of the curve as one of the only platforms in Australia to offer this capability through Vestima, and it reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions," Edmonds said.

Clearstream Australia chief executive Ravi Subramaniam added: "Vestima delivers secure, efficient execution and custody, backed by Clearstream's trusted global infrastructure. Its integration into Praemium's platform streamlines access to international funds for Australian advisors, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the growth of cross-border fund distribution and operational excellence."

Last month, Praemium reported net outflows for OneVue of $322 million for FY25; however, its separately managed accounts (SMA) business received net inflows of $610 million for the period.

In total, Praemium's funds under administration increased 12% year on year to $64.3 billion.