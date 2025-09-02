Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Praemium partners to offer more global options

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   11:55AM

Praemium has integrated Clearstream's Vestima into its Spectrum platform, offering global fund access and operational efficiency for financial advisers.

Vestima supports over 245,000 funds across 55 markets with nearly €4 trillion ($7tn) in assets under custody.

Under the agreement, advisers using Spectrum will be able to access a broader universe of investment options, including international funds that were previously "out of reach".

Vestima's integration simplifies the administration of global assets, reduces operational friction, and enhances portfolio construction flexibility, allowing advisers to deliver more tailored, diversified solutions to their clients, Praemium said.

Noting its comprehensive suite of services - spanning order execution, settlement, safekeeping, and asset servicing, Praemium believes the integration will consolidate cross-border fund distribution and ensure the highest standards of asset safety.

Additionally, Vestima will support the transition of selected funds from the OneVue client migration; Praemium acquired the platform last year.

Commenting, Praemium chief operating officer James Edmonds said the integration provides a significant advantage for advisers seeking "differentiated" investment options.

"Praemium is ahead of the curve as one of the only platforms in Australia to offer this capability through Vestima, and it reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions," Edmonds said.

Clearstream Australia chief executive Ravi Subramaniam added: "Vestima delivers secure, efficient execution and custody, backed by Clearstream's trusted global infrastructure. Its integration into Praemium's platform streamlines access to international funds for Australian advisors, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the growth of cross-border fund distribution and operational excellence."

Last month, Praemium reported net outflows for OneVue of $322 million for FY25; however, its separately managed accounts (SMA) business received net inflows of $610 million for the period.

In total, Praemium's funds under administration increased 12% year on year to $64.3 billion.

Read more: PraemiumVestimaOneVueClearstream AustraliaJames EdmondsRavi Subramaniam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Powerwrap drags Praemium performance, SMAs shine
Australia emerges as managed accounts leader: Research
Bell Financial reports 44% slump in profit
Praemium reports FUA increase to $64.3bn
Praemium scores mandate, sees FUA rise $6bn
Alternatives spark 'real' opportunities for HNW advisers
OneVue, Spectrum drive Praemium to record FUA
FNZ wins mandate, names APAC head
HNW clients demand more non-custody assets: Study
Praemium names interim CFO

Editor's Choice

Platinum client yanks $580m

KARREN VERGARA
An institutional client will pull about $580 million from Platinum Investment Management.

Legalsuper updates investment, insurance fees

KARREN VERGARA
Legalsuper has introduced several changes to its investment options' objectives and fees, as well as some insurance costs.

Societe Generale fined $3.88m

ELIZA BAVIN
Societe Generale was fined by the Market Disciplinary Panel for failing to prevent suspicious orders from being placed.

Chalmers opens Investor Front Door pilot

ELIZA BAVIN
The initiative has launched, aimed at streamlining how investors engage with the government to assist in fast-tracking major projects.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media