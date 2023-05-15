Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Praemium names chief technology officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   12:25PM

Richard Large has been appointed to the role of chief technology officer and will join Praemium's executive team immediately.

He will be responsible for developing and executing the company's technology strategy and ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation in the platform industry, Praemium explained.

Large has over 20 years of experience leading global technology teams within financial services.

Most recently he held the role of chief information officer at the University of Technology in Sydney.

Prior to that he spent over two years at Future Fund as its chief technology officer and 15 years at Aberdeen Asset Managers in the United Kingdom as its global head of business systems.

"We are delighted to have Richard join our team," said Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker.

"His deep expertise and experience in the financial services industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our business and will solidify our commitment to creating market-leading technology solutions for wealth management firms."

Wamsteker added, with expertise in designing and implementing complex financial systems and delivering technology strategy to maximise business returns, Large has a proven track record in technology transformation, IT governance and operational efficiency.

"His leadership will strengthen our in-house technology team," he added.

Large said he is excited to join Praemium and looks forward to working with its team to drive innovation and build technology solutions.

"Praemium's platform has one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market and I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this time to help realise its growth ambitions and deliver value to our customers," he said.

