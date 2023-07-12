Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Praemium hires governance, risk chief

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:43PM

Praemium now has a fully stocked executive team, with the appointment of a chief governance and risk officer completing chief executive Anthony Wamsteker's refresh.

Rachel Axton will join Praemium later this month as chief governance and risk officer. She will oversee risk management, compliance, company secretarial, legal, outsourcing and supplier management.

Axton was most recently interim chief risk officer at Bank First. Prior, she spent close to seven years at Netwealth, first as general manager of risk and compliance and then as chief governance officer.

With more than 25 years' experience, she's also held senior risk and compliance roles at Commonwealth Bank, including within Colonial First State.

Axton will report directly to Wamsteker, who described her as a tremendous addition to the executive team.

"This appointment will bolster Praemium's risk management bench strength at a time when challenges in areas such as cybersecurity have never been greater," he said.

He added that her recruitment now completes the renewal of Praemium's executive suite, with a further five appointments taking place since August 2021. These include a new chief financial officer, chief product officer, chief strategy officer, head of people and culture, and chief technology officer.

It's also seen the departure of chief distribution officer Martin Morris, with his responsibilities passed on to strategy chief Denis Orrock.

"The new team has the experience and capability to ensure Praemium is positioned to realise the full potential of the market opportunity in wealth management platform and related services for Australia's leading financial advisers and their clients," Wamsteker said.

Read more: PraemiumAnthony WamstekerBank FirstColonial First StateCommonwealth BankDenis OrrockMartin MorrisNetwealthRachel Axton
Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Fund managers that were recently acquired or have undergone significant structural changes are seeing massive outflows within their unit trust business to the tune of $21 billion.

Advice firm revenues jump 45%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Despite employing fewer staff and a reduction in client numbers, financial advice firms saw revenues shoot up by nearly 50% from two years ago.

Federated Hermes secures $486m for private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:13PM
Federated Hermes has closed its fifth private equity co-investment fund (PEC V), exceeding its initial fundraising target by a substantial margin.

