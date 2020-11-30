NEWS
Investment
Praemium develops relationship with US platform
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:17PM

The ASX-listed platforms business has added to its holding in an American platform for alternative funds.

Qualis Capital's platform offers sophisticated investors funds in private equity, real estate, private debt and hedge funds.

In May, Powerwrap signed an administration partnership with Qualis and also became its exclusive distributor in Australia.

Praemium this morning said it took an initial 4% stake on Qualis via Powerwrap. And has since taken up its entitlements in a rights issue "to fund growth initiative".

"When it comes to investing in alternative assets, we believe the Qualis approach is a game changer," Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said in ASX filings.

"The Qualis platform facilitates direct investment in alternative assets at a relatively low investment threshold. It is also a more cost-effective approach than the use of feeder funds which is the current state of art..."

Praemium in July advanced a $55.6 million bid to acquire Powerwrap in an off-market conditional takeover, which has since been implemented. Powerwrap delisted from the ASX on October 12, and its chief executive Will Davidson left the business.

