NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Praemium board bungle
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:08PM

A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.

Claire Willette has stepped down as a non-executive director after her re-election was not put forward at Praemium's annual general meeting.

She will continue to attend board and committee meetings in an advisory capacity until shareholders have the opportunity to vote again.

"The company reaffirms its commitment to meeting defined diversity objectives and regrets this administrative oversight," Praemium said in a market statement.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Anthony Wamsteker has joined the board following Praemium's acquisition of Powerwrap. Was previously chief executive - lending at AXA before going onto being the founding chief executive of ME Bank for nine years.

Praemium chair Barry Lewin said the board is delighted to welcome Wamsteker.

"With the successful takeover of Powerwrap by Praemium in October 2020, Anthony brings deep knowledge of the specialist platform sector and invaluable experience of the acquired business which should assist in a smooth integration process," he said.

Praemium made payment of the 94% in acceptances on October 2 to Powerwrap with the remaining 6% to be acquired under compulsory acquisition in November.

As a result, Powerwrap de-listed from the ASX in October and its chief executive Will Davidson, along with its non-executive directors, stood down, with the former chief executive of Bennelong Wealth Partners having led the company since 2018.

The merger of the platform providers will create the second largest independent specialised platform provider with combined funds under administration just shy of $29 billion.

"With Powerwrap's strong customer base and Praemium's track record of growth and cutting-edge technology, we look forward to Anthony making a valuable contribution as Praemium seeks to create one of Australia's leading independent specialist platforms," Lewin added.

Read more: PraemiumPowerwrapAnthony WamstekerBarry LewinClaire Willette
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Praemium improves on-boarding
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Powerwrap delists, Praemium takes over
Praemium to acquire remaining Powerwrap shares
Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique
Praemium shows growth in crisis
Platforms reveal merger details
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Powerwrap to merge with Praemium
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:08PM
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AcYEUUS0