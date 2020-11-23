Praemium board bungle

A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.

Claire Willette has stepped down as a non-executive director after her re-election was not put forward at Praemium's annual general meeting.

She will continue to attend board and committee meetings in an advisory capacity until shareholders have the opportunity to vote again.

"The company reaffirms its commitment to meeting defined diversity objectives and regrets this administrative oversight," Praemium said in a market statement.

Anthony Wamsteker has joined the board following Praemium's acquisition of Powerwrap. Was previously chief executive - lending at AXA before going onto being the founding chief executive of ME Bank for nine years.

Praemium chair Barry Lewin said the board is delighted to welcome Wamsteker.

"With the successful takeover of Powerwrap by Praemium in October 2020, Anthony brings deep knowledge of the specialist platform sector and invaluable experience of the acquired business which should assist in a smooth integration process," he said.

Praemium made payment of the 94% in acceptances on October 2 to Powerwrap with the remaining 6% to be acquired under compulsory acquisition in November.

As a result, Powerwrap de-listed from the ASX in October and its chief executive Will Davidson, along with its non-executive directors, stood down, with the former chief executive of Bennelong Wealth Partners having led the company since 2018.

The merger of the platform providers will create the second largest independent specialised platform provider with combined funds under administration just shy of $29 billion.

"With Powerwrap's strong customer base and Praemium's track record of growth and cutting-edge technology, we look forward to Anthony making a valuable contribution as Praemium seeks to create one of Australia's leading independent specialist platforms," Lewin added.