Praemium appoints chief executive

The ASX-listed platform business has announced a permanent chief executive, replacing Michael Ohanessian.

Anthony Wamsteker, who was appointed interim chief executive and an executive director in May, will step into the role permanently on August 16.

Wamsteker is the founding chief executive of ME Bank and chaired platform business Powerwrap, which Praemium bought last year.

He has been on Praemium's board since November 2020.

"At a time of heightened industry consolidation, when we are experiencing very strong growth across all parts of our business and we have commenced the divestment process for our UK and international business, the board is delighted Anthony has agreed to accept the permanent appointment as CEO," Praemium chair Barry Lewin said.

"He will contribute stability, leadership and his deep financial services, management experience and acumen to the wider senior management team at an important time for the company."

Praemium will pay Wamsteker $600,000 base pay including superannuation, up to 50% of base salary as performance-based short-term incentives, and performance rights as long term incentives.

In May, Wamsteker replaced Michael Ohanessian as the chief executive.

Ohanessian initially joined as chief executive in August 2011 and was terminated by the former board in 2017.

Soon after, Ohanessian moved to oust the board by engaging the support of several Praemium investors at a general meeting of shareholders. The board was then terminated and Ohanessian was reinstated as chief executive.