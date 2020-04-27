NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Praemium adds Chi-X products
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   12:07PM

From today, financial advisers using Praemium have access to Chi-X's suite of funds, TraCRs and warrants.

Praemium has become the latest wealth management platform to recognise the popularity of Chi-X's range of products, after Powerwrap made the firm's range of TraCRs and funds available to advisers and their clients earlier this month.

The full suite of Chi-X TraCRs, funds and warrants are accessible through Praemium's non-custodial virtual managed accounts platform (VMA), providing advisers with opportunities across a range of asset classes, including equities, indices, currencies, commodities and fixed income.

Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said it was important for advisers to have access to a "broader" range of products as they aim to deal with the portfolio impacts of COVID-19.

"As capital markets endure significant volatility and the economic outlook remains uncertain, the role of financial advisers has never been more important. A broader product suite helps our advisers provide a greater choice of investments to suit their clients' individual needs," Ohanessian said.

"The addition of Chi-X TraCRs and active ETFs to our VMA service will enable financial advisers and their clients to access new investment options on Chi-X Australia."

Ohanessian pointed out the "startling rise" of Praemium's VMA administration services (VMAAS), which exceeds $10 billion funds under advice and allows advisers to add the new Chi-X options without introducing additional administration burden.

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic said there were parallels between the approaches of the two firms.

"Innovation is at the heart of Praemium's business and is also the driving force behind Chi-X Australia. We are pleased to be able to expand our offering of TraCRs, funds and warrants to a growing network of financial advisers who understand the changing needs of their clients when it comes to asset allocation and portfolio construction," Jokovic said.

"Managed accounts have become a significant part of the financial advice experience and Praemium is driving innovation in that area with its virtual managed accounts platform. Chi-X investment products are ideally suited to advised clients who appreciate the value of innovative investment solutions."

Read more: PraemiumVMAChi-X AustraliaMichael OhanessianVic JokovicPowerwrap
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Powerwrap adds Chi-X offering
Former CFS executive joins platform
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
Praemium rolls out investment tools, options
Desktop Broker hires senior sales exec
More US giants added to Chi-X TraCRs
Netwealth leads the platform pack
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something c9YfL9P2