Praemium adds Chi-X products

From today, financial advisers using Praemium have access to Chi-X's suite of funds, TraCRs and warrants.

Praemium has become the latest wealth management platform to recognise the popularity of Chi-X's range of products, after Powerwrap made the firm's range of TraCRs and funds available to advisers and their clients earlier this month.

The full suite of Chi-X TraCRs, funds and warrants are accessible through Praemium's non-custodial virtual managed accounts platform (VMA), providing advisers with opportunities across a range of asset classes, including equities, indices, currencies, commodities and fixed income.

Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said it was important for advisers to have access to a "broader" range of products as they aim to deal with the portfolio impacts of COVID-19.

"As capital markets endure significant volatility and the economic outlook remains uncertain, the role of financial advisers has never been more important. A broader product suite helps our advisers provide a greater choice of investments to suit their clients' individual needs," Ohanessian said.

"The addition of Chi-X TraCRs and active ETFs to our VMA service will enable financial advisers and their clients to access new investment options on Chi-X Australia."

Ohanessian pointed out the "startling rise" of Praemium's VMA administration services (VMAAS), which exceeds $10 billion funds under advice and allows advisers to add the new Chi-X options without introducing additional administration burden.

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic said there were parallels between the approaches of the two firms.

"Innovation is at the heart of Praemium's business and is also the driving force behind Chi-X Australia. We are pleased to be able to expand our offering of TraCRs, funds and warrants to a growing network of financial advisers who understand the changing needs of their clients when it comes to asset allocation and portfolio construction," Jokovic said.

"Managed accounts have become a significant part of the financial advice experience and Praemium is driving innovation in that area with its virtual managed accounts platform. Chi-X investment products are ideally suited to advised clients who appreciate the value of innovative investment solutions."