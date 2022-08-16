Newspaper icon
Technology

Practifi launches deal management app

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:03PM

Practifi has rolled out a business development app for the wealth industry that manages multiple growth activities while tracking pipeline performance.

The app seeks to satisfy industry demand for comprehensive lifecycle management that tracks and manages mergers and acquisitions

Practifi president and co-founder Adrian Johnstone said: "The frenetic pace of merger and acquisition activity in the wealth management industry makes it important for registered investment advisers, broker-dealers and network firms to manage their pipeline capably."

"After carefully listening to our clients, we created a new business development app so key decision-makers and their teams no longer have to rely on inefficient tools, such as CRMs that are not industry-specific, to operate with excellence and scale.

"For firms seeking to increase the efficiency of the acquisition process, our business development app will provide the best return on their investment."

Intended to make it easier to manage the full acquisition lifecycle within a single, unified platform, Practifi said that from deal prospecting and pipeline management to onboarding new firms or financial advisers, the app provides end-to-end transition management experience.

Reregistered investment advisers, investment banking divisions, and networks that are actively acquiring are assured a smooth and repeatable transition process, according to Practifi.

"The business development app's comprehensive acquisition lifecycle ensures all deals progress through the same stages," the company said.

"Whether the firm or adviser is in consideration, contention, due diligence, onboarding or acquired, each acquisition target receives a standardised and consistent experience."

Practifi vice president of sales Tom Westhoff commented: "We've captured the best of Practifi's core capabilities and brought them into the mergers and acquisitions space, making it effortless for fast-growing firms to qualify and quantify the deals in their pipelines while managing back-office activity with flawless precision."

"From the first step of a transaction to successful acquisition, firms seeking to be the buyer of choice in the mergers and acquisition market understand that they need to be seen as capable of seamless full integration.

"Our new app places wealth management's acquisition activity at the centre of everything and will reap dividends for firms on the hunt for the best solution available."

