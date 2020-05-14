NEWS
Coronavirus News
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   3:09PM

Financial advisers looking to sell their business in the midst of COVID-19 would be wise not to accept discounted offers, with experts saying the pandemic has barely touched the market.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Radar Results founder John Birt said COVID-19 is not impacting practice valuations or the market more broadly, though said some buyers are trying to use the pandemic as leverage.

"I think some of the buyers are probably using it as an excuse, to try and get a little bit more leverage or discount in the negotiations," Birt said.

"But really, a quality financial planning business today is probably selling for a very similar price to what it was six months ago."

Connect Financial Service Brokers chief executive Paul Tynan agreed, and said the majority of the impact on valuations at the moment still comes back to "overregulation", the age of advisers and the FASEA requirements.

"It's so much red tape it's not funny," Tynan told Financial Standard.

He added that with the majority of advisers still under a corporate structure, the additional tier of regulation they faced is also impacting valuations.

For those who are looking to sell, Tynan said it remains the case that those in a major city will have an easier time finding a buyer.

"Again, the cities are easier to get things away because you have more buyers," Tynan said.

"The people that are really going to struggle, are poor, old, regional and rural Australia."

Perhaps surprisingly, Perth and Tasmania have emerged as hotspots for those looking to pick up or sell an advice practice at the moment.

"We're very busy at the moment in Perth, we've got about five or six transactions in play there right now," Birt told Financial Standard.

Birt said this is a record, with Radar Results typically only taking part in one or two transactions a year in Perth.

"Tasmania is a bit busy, which is good. In Launceston and Hobart quite a few businesses down there have come to us to sell," he said.

Birt said Melbourne and Adelaide are both quiet at the moment, though Sydney continues to provide plenty of opportunities.

Birt said that "for a change", the Central Coast and Newcastle are busy, with five businesses available in the area.

He said buyers are chasing practices with middle-aged clients paying good fees, with professionals piquing buyers' interests, and tend to be larger boutique planning firms with all-employed financial planners, who either have pre-approved lines of liquidity or directly hold enough cash to pick up practices.

AZ Next Generation Advisory chief executive Paul Barrett said his firm is taking note of practices which stand-out despite the many competing distractions brought about by COVID-19.

"What I find in times like this is the real guns, the really good operators, they rise to the top. They make themselves very obvious," Barrett said.

Barrett told Financial Standard the firms which have been proactive in dealing with the pandemic for their clients have actually made the decision easier for buyers mulling the acquisition of a practice.

"On the one hand there's lots of noise, and it's complex and it's hard, so you've got to go back to first principles," he said.

"But on the other hand, the talent does truly rise when the heat's on and that's what's happening."

Barrett said that in the case of one transaction AZ NGA was negotiating as the pandemic struck, he watched the executive band together after the lockdown  to reduce salaries and begin rolling out a crisis management plan.

Barrett was so impressed, he said, that it became hard to say no to pulling the trigger.

"It actually made us as a buyer more interested in that company, and frankly happy to pay more for it than we were before the crisis," he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

