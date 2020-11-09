PPS Mutual hires from Synchron

Former Synchron state manager has joined mutual insurance firm PPS Mutual as a senior business development manager to strengthen its distribution in Victoria and Tasmania.

Jason Milosevski has been the Victorian state manager at Synchron for the past five years, developing and relationships and sourcing prospective authorised representatives and advisers.

Prior to joining Synchron, Milosevski was a business development manager at Zurich and a team manager at AMP. He spent over seven years at AXA in a number of roles including senior consultant.

In his new role Milosevski will report directly to state manager Shadia Kouzma and will be responsible for supporting Kouzma and the PPS Mutual proposition amongst group of financial advisers in the region.

Kouzma said he is a welcome addition to the team.

We are confident that Jason's experience aligns with our mission at PPS Mutual to educate advisers on the exceptional benefits of our mutual model."

Milosevski said he believes PPS Mutual offers a truly unique proposition with its profit-sharing business model and principles of mutuality.

PPS Mutual hired Arthur Tang as senior business development for Queensland in June and last year appointed Steve Salter as state manager for Western Australia and South Australia.