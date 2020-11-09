NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
PPS Mutual hires from Synchron
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:04PM

Former Synchron state manager has joined mutual insurance firm PPS Mutual as a senior business development manager to strengthen its distribution in Victoria and Tasmania.

Jason Milosevski has been the Victorian state manager at Synchron for the past five years, developing and relationships and sourcing prospective authorised representatives and advisers.

Prior to joining Synchron, Milosevski was a business development manager at Zurich and a team manager at AMP. He spent over seven years at AXA in a number of roles including senior consultant.

In his new role Milosevski will report directly to state manager Shadia Kouzma and will be responsible for supporting Kouzma and the PPS Mutual proposition amongst group of financial advisers in the region.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Kouzma said he is a welcome addition to the team.

We are confident that Jason's experience aligns with our mission at PPS Mutual to educate advisers on the exceptional benefits of our mutual model."

Milosevski said he believes PPS Mutual offers a truly unique proposition with its profit-sharing business model and principles of mutuality.

PPS Mutual hired Arthur Tang as senior business development for Queensland in June and last year appointed Steve Salter as state manager for Western Australia and South Australia.

Read more: PPS MutualSynchronJason MilosevskiShadia Kouzma
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Synchron hires from MLC Life
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
Front loaded discounts lead to worse outcomes
Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP
Synchron compliance lead resigns
PPS Mutual bolsters distribution
Adviser guilty of misuse of client money
Major industry events cancelled amid pandemic
Former AMP, Synchron adviser charged
Editor's Choice
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 75% of Australians want the superannuation guarantee to rise to 12%, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.
State Super scholarship opens
KARREN VERGARA
State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
10
WOB Understand financial reports 
NOV
10
Webinar: Focus on Investment Portfolios for HNW Clients 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RSj1xDBV