Investment

Powerwrap drags Praemium performance, SMAs shine

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:33PM

Praemium's separately managed accounts (SMA) business reported $610 million of net inflows while Powerwrap's outflows topped $299 million for the 2025 financial year.

In addition to the SMA business, total funds under administration (FUA) was driven by Spectrum's net inflows of $848 million. OneVue net outflows were $322 million.

Praemium's total FUA of $64.3 billion marked an increase of 12% year on year.

Last year, Praemium acquired OneVue from Iress for an upfront cash payment of $1 million and an earnout of up to an additional $20 million based on growth in FUA measured over an 18-month period post completion.

OneVue would contribute $4 billion in FUA. About $1.7 billion was transferred in FY25. The major outstanding transfers relate to superannuation funds which are dependent on receiving third-party consents.

"With over 350 model portfolios, our SMA remains a cornerstone of our proposition, delivering 14% growth to $12.9bn in FUA this year," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"The acquisition of Powerwrap in 2020 added IDPS functionality, deepening our support for investor choice. This evolution culminated in the launch of Praemium Spectrum, our most comprehensive investment service, combining SMA and IDPS options in a single service proposition."

During the period, Praemium partnered with Technotia Laboratories to develop a new superannuation system based on machine learning.

"This initiative is now in its final stage and is expected to allow the Praemium Superannuation Fund to leapfrog competitors in terms of flexibility and service, whilst also delivering significant efficiencies and productivity gains," Wamsteker said.

APRA statistics show that the Praemium SMA Superannuation Fund had $4.9 billion in assets at the end of March and 15,000 members.

"The success of this initiative has led to a close working relationship between Praemium and Technotia Laboratories which is expected to deliver similar improvements across the rest of the business over the coming years," he said.

The group's statutory NPAT shot up by 55% to $13.6 million. Revenue from contracts with customers reached $103 million, up 25% year on year.

Wamsteker said: "FY25 has been a pivotal year for Praemium, marked by disciplined execution on strategy that has delivered strong operational and financial progress. We've scaled efficiently, with EBITDA growth outpacing revenue and a 130bps uplift in margin, clear evidence of the leverage in our model."

"Our leadership in the high-net-worth segment continues to build momentum, underpinned by significant enterprise client wins across Spectrum, SMA and Scope+. With the successful integration of OneVue well underway and continued investment in innovation, Praemium is exceptionally well positioned to capture the long-term growth opportunity in the Australian wealth market and deliver sustained value for shareholders."

