Powerwrap bleeds $334m in outflows

Praemium's platform dedicated to the high-net-worth segment, Powerwrap, has lost $334 million in funds under administration (FUA) after a small number of financial advisers switched advice groups.

The ASX-listed firm said the exit of advisers in the last quarter of 2023 had an "abnormally large impact" on its performance. It did not specify how many advisers left to join non-Powerwrap licensees.

In the half-year period, outflows on Powerwrap built up to more than $500 million.

"Operating in this market segment can lead to greater volatility as flows can be impacted by relatively small numbers of client movement," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"Absent any further adviser movements, it is currently estimated that the rate of outflow from advisers who have transitioned to a non-Powerwrap licence will continue at a similar rate for a further six to nine months."

Praemium ended 2023 with $48.3 billion in total FUA, 12% more than the prior corresponding period.

Despite the massive outflows, Powerwrap's total assets rose by 5% to $12.5 billion year on year.

FUA for separately managed accounts (SMA) of $10.4 billion was up 16%. The SMA offering recorded quarterly net inflows of $159 million.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Managed Account Solution and Administration Services (VMAAS) grew at the same rate of 16% to end at $25.3 billion.

"Inclusive of the core VMA software offering, Praemium provides comprehensive reporting solutions for approximately $240b in assets over more than 60,000 portfolios," Wamsteker said.

"Our non-custodial solutions are essential in providing advisers and their clients with a whole of wealth view across their investment portfolios. In the 1H FY24 Praemium has welcomed 27 new client organisations to the VMA and VMAAS services."

During the period, Praemium partnered with Complii and Core Data. It won a mandate from Mercer to provide VMAAS to service about 400 client portfolios.