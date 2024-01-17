Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Powerwrap bleeds $334m in outflows

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   12:32PM

Praemium's platform dedicated to the high-net-worth segment, Powerwrap, has lost $334 million in funds under administration (FUA) after a small number of financial advisers switched advice groups.

The ASX-listed firm said the exit of advisers in the last quarter of 2023 had an "abnormally large impact" on its performance. It did not specify how many advisers left to join non-Powerwrap licensees.

In the half-year period, outflows on Powerwrap built up to more than $500 million.

"Operating in this market segment can lead to greater volatility as flows can be impacted by relatively small numbers of client movement," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"Absent any further adviser movements, it is currently estimated that the rate of outflow from advisers who have transitioned to a non-Powerwrap licence will continue at a similar rate for a further six to nine months."

Praemium ended 2023 with $48.3 billion in total FUA, 12% more than the prior corresponding period.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Despite the massive outflows, Powerwrap's total assets rose by 5% to $12.5 billion year on year.

FUA for separately managed accounts (SMA) of $10.4 billion was up 16%. The SMA offering recorded quarterly net inflows of $159 million.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Managed Account Solution and Administration Services (VMAAS) grew at the same rate of 16% to end at $25.3 billion.

"Inclusive of the core VMA software offering, Praemium provides comprehensive reporting solutions for approximately $240b in assets over more than 60,000 portfolios," Wamsteker said.

"Our non-custodial solutions are essential in providing advisers and their clients with a whole of wealth view across their investment portfolios. In the 1H FY24 Praemium has welcomed 27 new client organisations to the VMA and VMAAS services."

During the period, Praemium partnered with Complii and Core Data. It won a mandate from Mercer to provide VMAAS to service about 400 client portfolios.

Read more: PowerwrapPraemiumVMAASAnthony WamstekerCompliiCore DataMercer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer Super loses state leaders
NGS Super finds new administrator
Australian Retirement Trust selects chief executive
Federal Court approves BT Super $30m settlement
Fidelity retirement specialist exits
Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer
Superhero Super swallows Smartsave, overhauls offerings
Former Schroders executive enters VC space
Mercer fined $12m over advice failures
Praemium plummets on weak financial outlook

Editor's Choice

Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has again pushed back the financial adviser registration deadline in fear that many relevant providers will not make the February 1 cut off.

Mercer Super loses state leaders

ELIZABETH FRY
Two of Mercer Super's state leaders have left the firm as part of a restructure.

MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust

KARREN VERGARA
MSC Trustees has acquired Certane Corporate Trust, the fund administration and corporate trustee business formerly owned by the now-defunct Sargon Capital.

CFS Edge launches Cboe products

CHLOE WALKER
Financial advisers using Colonial First State's (CFS) new platform CFS Edge can now access quoted products from Cboe Australia (Cboe).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.