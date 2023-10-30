Power50: Most influential advisers named

Now in its 10th year, the Financial Standard Power50 list showcases the most influential financial advisers in the country in 2023.

Financial Standard has released its annual Power50 list, comprising a vibrant and diverse mix of familiar faces and debutants, plucked from a shortlist of 119 names.

When the Power50 began, it was focused on the financial advisers making their mark via social media. And while the list has evolved over the years, interestingly much of our 2023 list secured their spot due to their innovative use of social media - harnessing the power of platforms like Instagram and TikTok to guide and educate those who have been priced out of traditional advice.

But there's also plenty doing just that on a more personal level - selflessly giving their time to provide advice pro bono, supporting causes close to their hearts, and changing lives in the process.

"While we still await the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) package of reforms, standing at the precipice of what may well be among the most monumental changes the industry has experienced, many of the advisers on this year's list are already delivering on the QAR's mission - making financial advice and information more accessible to the masses and easier to digest," Financial Standard managing editor Jamie Williamson said.

"We are living in a time where every dollar counts and, by sharing their knowledge, tips and tricks for free to those who need it, these advisers are making a difference to millions of Aussies' financial literacy and hip pockets at a time they most need it."

The Financial Standard team is proud to showcase the advisers who are actively promoting the power of financial advice and literacy on a broader scale, believing this could prove paramount to the industry's sustainability.

"By improving financial literacy and guiding people towards making better financial decisions now, the advice clients of the future are being created - individuals who not only can afford to pay for traditional, holistic advice, but who also see the immense value in it," Williamson said.

All information contained in the 2023 Power50 guide is accurate as at 17 October 2023. In addition to the Financial Standard team's screening processes, the list was also vetted by the Financial Advice Association Australia prior to publication.

Download the 2023 Financial Standard Power50 guide here.