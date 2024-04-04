Powell confirms rate cuts likely 'at some point' this year

It's been all eyes on the US Federal Reserve as investors patiently await interest rate cuts, with the US central bank indicating they should arrive this year.

Now US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has confirmed the bank is targeting a rate cut "at some point this year".

"Powell reiterated that the better than forecast US economic performance gives the FOMC time to let data guide policy, but that interest rates will likely be cut at some point this year," Commonwealth Bank associate economist Harry Ottley said.

"Fed chair Jerome Powell said policy makers need to 'have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down' toward the 2% target."

Powell's comments came after data showed US services industry growth slowed further in March, while a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs dropped to a four-year low, suggesting easing inflation pressure.

Quay Global Investors principal and portfolio manager Chris Bedingfield said rate cuts in the US could spur a bounce in the global REIT sector.

Bedingfield said it could lead to good opportunities in residential property, senior housing and brick and mortar retail properties.

"If history is any guide, and central banks begin to reduce interest rates, the global REIT sector is due for a bounce, supported by the relatively robust macroeconomic environment," he said.

"From a timing perspective, global real estate begins to generate outsized returns to investors in the lead-up to, and after, the first interest rate cut by the US central bank."

Bedingfield said the global listed property market provides more diversification and access to sectors that are not readily available in markets like Australia.

"With this in mind, we are seeing promising opportunities in several sectors, including residential rental properties driven by a global housing shortage," he said.

"Senior housing is another area where we see potentially strong growth along with shopping malls, as landlords mark rents up to better reflect economic reality and the strong inflation we've experienced in recent times."