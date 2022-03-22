Popularity soars for managed accounts

More than ever, financial advisers are turning to managed accounts to better take care of client funds, according to SPDR ETFs and Investment Trends most recent report.

According to the research, more than half (53%) of financial advisers are now using managed accounts, up from just 16%a decade ago.

Advisers who already use managed accounts are now recommending them for 60% of their clients, up from 44% in 2021.

State Street Global Advisors head of SPDR ETFs Australia and model portfolios for EMEA and APAC Kathleen Gallagher said outsourcing some aspects of investment management can help free up advisers to spend more time with clients, focusing on objectives and guiding them through market movements.

"Advisers are telling us they like to use managed accounts because they provide access to institutional-grade investment management, and more scope to focus on educating their clients and meeting client goals," Gallagher said.

"Almost half of advisers who outsource investment management through managed accounts also said it reduced their operational risk."

Gallagher said this is because managed accounts are typically used across multiple clients, instead of having to manage individual investment portfolios, advisers can streamline their advice and investment management processes.

With the report underlining the efficiency of managed funds with the total time savings increasing by almost three hours a day, Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan said that from any adviser's point of view, more time can be spent focusing on meeting their client's goals.

"I think what we're seeing is the recognition of how much time the managed accounts are saving the advisers on a day-to-day basis, and then importantly, what the benefit of that is," she said.

"Advisers are identifying that managed accounts give them that capability to spend more time with their clients."

In Australia, managed accounts have now crossed the $100 billion milestone of funds under management, with the latest numbers showing they reached $131.6 billion as of 31 December 2021.

This is expected to rise to 25% by 2025, over and above flows into direct shares and listed investment companies.

Brennan said the reason managed accounts are so popular is partly because advisers are seeing the benefits for a broader investor demographic.

"Part of the growth in managed accounts comes down to their growing suitability as a whole- of-portfolio solution for lower balanced clients (less than $100k) and high-net-worth clients with more than $1 million in investable assets," Brennan said.

"What's more, a third of managed account users say these structures are appropriate for millennials (aged under 35) and self-managed super funds (SMSFs).

"When it comes to implementing responsible investing solutions, the vast majority, or 76%, of advisers prefer to do so within a managed accounts structure, suggesting they trust that ESG themes are best managed by professional investment managers."

Interestingly, the number of advisers that reported managed accounts making ESG investing easier hasn't really changed in the last year, however, there remains a 76% demand for advisers to uplift this in the future.

Gallagher stated: "ESG is still a relatively new area for Australian advisers, and we're seeing an increase in usage as they build up confidence."

"It's all about articulating the ESG proposition back to the client and also selecting the ESG products that really meet's their clients investment needs and values."

Having seen this trend ramp up in both the US and Europe, Gallagher said that education around ESG offerings will be critical in order to see significant pick up in Australia.

"It comes down to product providers improving educational content for their clients, which are the advisers, so that they can have those informed conversations with their clients," she said.

Taking place between December 2021 and January 2022, the 13th edition of the report was conducted via an online quantitative survey for 669 Australian-based financial advisers.