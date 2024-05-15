Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Poor gender diversity not a 'women's problem': Panel

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY 2024   4:08PM

Gender diversity issues are no longer a "women's problem but a business problem", according to wealth managers, who urge the industry to seize the opportunities to make meaningful changes.

In a fireside chat discussing women and wealth at the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association Conference (SIAA), prominent leaders of wealth advisory firms discussed the tangible benefits of leading gender diverse teams.

Panellist Kate Galvin, the chief executive of Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC), said the firm's investment team is 44% female, while the entire organisation boasts a 50% gender balance. Moreover, VFMC decreased its gender pay gap from 26% to 16% in a short space of time.

This was made possible by its leaders making a concerted effort to be deliberate in becoming a gender-balanced fund manager about five years ago.

"We created the case for why we did that. I think that the best investment decisions are made by diverse teams. You've got diverse voices at the table deciding how you deploy capital, then you get to the right outcome - a tested outcome," she said.

Leaning into gender diversity, VFMC ended up with not only with a gender diverse team, it also has a workforce that is ethnically diverse with staff speaking at least 10 different languages.

"We've got people from amazingly different backgrounds, because we became a place where we were different, and we obviously wanted to be different," Galvin said.

For firms that want to move the dial on their gender pay gap, Galvin advises leaders to be very clear with the teams they lead on what they want to achieve.

Some firms may come across structural impediments that won't make it possible to create diverse or bigger teams. This is something, she said that must be thoroughly discussed.

"But you need to set an ambition and maybe even a target. You need to think outside the square about how you want to lean into that target," Galvin said.

Leaders spearheading the initiative must also open and public about their goals, she added, noting that the results can "be really game changing."

Looking at the business in its entirety, Rebecca Hill, the head of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit in Australia, said teams that have gender diversity "significantly outperform" teams that don't have such diversity. This is across different metrics such as revenue, growth, and return on assets.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley's analysis found that those who operate in teams in the US as opposed to a solo practitioner outperform one and a half times than individuals.

"So, there is a real tangible benefit to diversity; to building bigger teams and I do think that's the way the industry has to move forward," Hill said.

Read more: VFMCMorgan StanleyKate GalvinRebecca HillVictorian Funds Management CorporationStockbrokers and Investment Advisers AssociationSIAA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The rising role and risks of generative AI
Wealth firms 'still have PTSD from the Royal Commission': Deloitte
Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees
Advisers must unite for major reforms: SIAA
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
IFM Investors adds to global client solutions team
UK manager recruits Australia head
VFMC selects new chair
La Trobe reveals global strategy, partners

Editor's Choice

Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New research suggests superannuation funds need to focus more on attitudinal and behavioural insights if they're to improve engagement.

Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA
Australia is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt the T+1 settlement cycle along with major global financial centres, according to operations experts.

Industry reacts to Federal Budget

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Federal Budget last night. Here's how the industry has reacted.

Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government will provide $17.3 million over four years to ASIC and APRA to combat greenwashing and other related financial misconduct and help further develop Australia's sustainable finance market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach