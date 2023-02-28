Poor financial literacy worsens underinsurance problem

Australia's poor level of financial literacy is potentially making the underinsurance problem worse and puts women further behind, according to MetLife.

The life insurer looked at the impact of financial literacy on Australians' financial health and wellbeing in its annual Value of life insurance report.

It found that young women have lower financial literacy compared to men, putting them at risk of financial instability. Women (48%) tend to be more financially illiterate than men (63%), when assessed on five basic financial literacy concepts: earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and protecting, MetLife said.

Pointing to statistics from Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA), more than 8.5 million people or 45% of Australians could be classified as financially illiterate.

"The gender gap on financial literacy is somewhat surprising, given women's increased participation in higher education, which is now higher than men for education levels ranging from Year 12 completion to bachelor level, according to ABS statistics," MetLife said.

"This trend in financial illiteracy further exacerbates financial vulnerability and highlights the need for protection. But ironically, financial illiteracy in some cases means not even understanding the need for that protection."

In its report Underinsurance in Australia 2020, Rice Warner estimated the total cost to the government in social security payments for death and TPD underinsurance to be $600 million per year.

MetLife Australia chief of staff, strategy and external affairs Wendy Tse said: "Our industry is reaching an important juncture. Increasing household financial pressures and cost of advice will likely see many Australians risk life without insurance, exacerbating Australia's underinsurance problem. The lack of financial literacy is a contributor to this, as people fail to see the value of life insurance."

Tse added that given underinsurance is an ongoing concern and macro-economic factors continue to apply pressure, the risk is that people, especially women, will fall further behind.

"Life insurance, particularly through superannuation where it is accessible and affordable, is a fundamental safety net and arguable more relevant than ever before," she said.