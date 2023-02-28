Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Poor financial literacy worsens underinsurance problem

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   12:41PM

Australia's poor level of financial literacy is potentially making the underinsurance problem worse and puts women further behind, according to MetLife.

The life insurer looked at the impact of financial literacy on Australians' financial health and wellbeing in its annual Value of life insurance report.

It found that young women have lower financial literacy compared to men, putting them at risk of financial instability. Women (48%) tend to be more financially illiterate than men (63%), when assessed on five basic financial literacy concepts: earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and protecting, MetLife said.

Pointing to statistics from Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA), more than 8.5 million people or 45% of Australians could be classified as financially illiterate.

"The gender gap on financial literacy is somewhat surprising, given women's increased participation in higher education, which is now higher than men for education levels ranging from Year 12 completion to bachelor level, according to ABS statistics," MetLife said.

"This trend in financial illiteracy further exacerbates financial vulnerability and highlights the need for protection. But ironically, financial illiteracy in some cases means not even understanding the need for that protection."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

In its report Underinsurance in Australia 2020, Rice Warner estimated the total cost to the government in social security payments for death and TPD underinsurance to be $600 million per year.

MetLife Australia chief of staff, strategy and external affairs Wendy Tse said: "Our industry is reaching an important juncture. Increasing household financial pressures and cost of advice will likely see many Australians risk life without insurance, exacerbating Australia's underinsurance problem. The lack of financial literacy is a contributor to this, as people fail to see the value of life insurance."

Tse added that given underinsurance is an ongoing concern and macro-economic factors continue to apply pressure, the risk is that people, especially women, will fall further behind.

"Life insurance, particularly through superannuation where it is accessible and affordable, is a fundamental safety net and arguable more relevant than ever before," she said.

Read more: MetLifeRice WarnerWendy Tse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship
Four investment specialists join Resolution Life
Resolution Life appoints new chief executive
Perpetual Private hires from MLC, MetLife
Risk inflows hit $17.6bn last year: Analysis
TAL wins life company award for 2021
Hostplus, Statewide provide merger details
Budget Direct, NobleOak partner for life insurance offering
AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue
UniSuper adds three executives

Editor's Choice

What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australians' definition of wealth has evolved from homeownership to financial flexibility for pursuing passions and supporting loved ones.

Stafford Capital Partners launches sustainable timber impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:36PM
Stafford Capital Partners has reached initial close of a carbon offset and sustainable timberland impact strategy that will see investment in Australian and New Zealand assets form part of the portfolio.

SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

HESTA investment committee chair to depart

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
HESTA investment committee chair and independent director Mark Burgess will step down from the board at the end of June following six years in the role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.