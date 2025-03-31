Plenary names new chief executive

Plenary Group has named its new chief executive as incumbent David Lamming exits the post on July 1.

Chief investment officer Paul Crowe takes over the top job. He joined the firm in 2005, involved in structuring and executing most of the major infrastructure investments and leading the origination team for almost 10 years.

Before Plenary, Crowe worked at NAB executing transactions within the infrastructure and utilities sectors. Plenary has yet to name a new investments chief.

Lamming will remain in board positions within the group and will also chair the Middle East unit. He joined in 2004 when Plenary launched and took over as chief executive in early 2020, overseeing the day-to-day running of the business in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, the UK and Europe.

Plenary chair Paul Oppenheim said the change is part of a long-anticipated leadership succession process.

"Paul has been at the forefront of Plenary's growth having led our origination function and driven our successful expansion into the Middle East and European markets," he said.

"The board has the utmost confidence in Paul and his ability to lead Plenary into the next growth phase and will do everything we can to support that success."

Crowe said the next 12 months are likely to be some of the busiest in Plenary's history with a strong pipeline for the core infrastructure business and property pursuits.

"Our partnership with global investor ADQ has provided significant capital to grow our business in established and new markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the UK and Europe. I look forward to leading the company through the next growth phase," he said.

Oppenheim said Lamming has "overseen exceptional growth in Australia and abroad as chief executive, and the business has matured significantly as a corporate. Making considerable progress in our approach to sustainability and ESG, gender and other diversity and inclusion initiatives, our reconciliation journey with First Nations Australians, and many other areas."

Plenary has US$59 billion of assets under management (AUM).

On February 24, sovereign investor ADQ finalised its investment in Plenary, securing a 49% stake in the company.

"The transaction marks the first major inbound investment from the United Arab Emirates into an Australian company since the signing of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, further reinforcing bilateral ties between the two nations," Oppenheim said.

"The establishment of Plenary Middle East highlights the shared confidence of Plenary and ADQ in the opportunities within the region; one that saw more than US$30 billion in greenfield infrastructure projects closed in 2024."