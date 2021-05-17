Plenary expands property team

Plenary Group has poached a four-person team from John Holland as it looks to bolster its integrated property capabilities.

The team includes executive directors George Rolfe and Tom Roche, director Jon Kavali and senior origination manager Zac Freeburn.

The team has over 80 years' combined experience across integrated property origination and will be focusing on infrastructure-related property opportunities.

The team has experience in transport-related developments, including the Waterloo Metro Quarter project which is an integrated station development in Sydney Metro City and Southwest project.

"In Australia, the additions to the team mean we are now more able to pursue integrated transport development opportunities, as well as the various integrated precinct opportunities where we'll see a hybrid of infrastructure and related property development," Plenary chief executive David Lamming said.

"These opportunities are a natural fit with our infrastructure activities, and we'll be looking to pursue them in addition to our existing property-related activities, such as social housing, projects in the university sector, and the work that our Pariter business is doing in partnership with sporting and community clubs and associations."

Plenary also appointed Oliver Barbagallo as executive director, Asia and will be based in the Singapore office.

He joins from Macquarie Capital where he was chief operating officer and head of delivery of Macquarie Projects, based in Singapore for the last five years.

In his new role, he will be responsible for originating infrastructure development opportunities and leading Plenary's bid teams for projects across Asia and the Middle East.

Chi-Ling Looi has been promoted as a director on the board of Plenary's Asian business and will retain oversight of Plenary's Asian operations and project pursuits.

"It's an exciting time for us as we look to move into the next phase of our growth and development," Lamming said.