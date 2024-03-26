Platypus AM appoints new chief executive

Platypus Asset Management has appointed a new chief executive following the retirement of Gary Adamson.

Jelena Stevanovic, who joined Platypus as a senior equities analyst in 2008 before being appointed portfolio manager for Platypus' flagship equities portfolio in 2016, will take on the top job.

Platypus said during her 15-year tenure, Stevanovic has been an integral member of the investment team and worked closely with Prasad Patkar, head of investments, achieving excellent investment outcomes for Platypus clients.

Platypus chair Geoff Black paid tribute to Adamson's service, thanking him for his leadership during his tenure.

"On behalf of the Board and the broader Platypus team, I would like to firstly thank Gary for the exceptional leadership and vision he has provided as Platypus chief executive and acknowledge the significance of the contribution he has made to Platypus since joining the company as chief operating officer in 2003," he said.

"Over this time Platypus has grown from managing $40 million in assets in 2003 to some $5 billion in assets and funds under advice on behalf of some of Australia's largest institutions and super funds."

Black also welcomed Stevanovic's appointment as Adamson's replacement.

"The board is delighted to announce Jelena's appointment as chief executive. Jelena is a valued and respected leader in the Platypus business and her deep understanding of, and contribution to, Platypus' people-centred and collegiate culture has been well received by staff and clients," Black said.

"Jelena is uniquely placed to build on Platypus' strong track record as one of Australia's leading equities funds management businesses and we look forward to watching her positively shape the business in future."

Stevanovic said she was excited by the prospect of leading Platypus' next phase of growth.

"I am delighted to have been given this opportunity. Platypus' strong performance track record, its talented and diverse team and client-first culture have underpinned the success of the business over last two decades," she said.

"I am very much looking forward to building on these successful foundations, to deliver superior outcomes for a broader range of investors into the future."

With Stevanovic's appointment, Stephen Butel, analyst with Platypus since 2017, has been appointed to the role of portfolio manager.