Plato wins $3.9bn mandate

In what may be the biggest Australian equities mandate from a super fund since 2010, a retail fund recently allocated $3.9 billion to Plato Investment Management.

Colonial First State FirstChoice Lifestage made the allocation to the Sydney boutique in March, with the amount totalling $3.9 billion at June end.

Plato replaced First Sentier's RealIndex for the mandate, which continues to manage a global equities allocation for FirstChoice.

Colonial First State general manager of investments Scott Tully said the change of managers comes as the fund looked to neutralise the value tilt in Australian equities.

"In Australian equities, we felt that we had captured much of the outperformance from value investing and decided to move to a more neutral approach in March 2021," he said.

At $3.9 billion, the FirstChoice to Plato mandate may be the second-largest Australian equities that a local institutional investor has ever made, according to Rainmaker.

It is topped by QSuper's $5.4 billion allocation to QIC, which happened in 2010.

The third largest is HESTA awarding $2.2 billion to State Street Global last year.