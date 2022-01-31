NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Plato launches net zero fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:35PM

Plato Investment Management has brought a global equities fund to market for retail and wholesale investors looking for a 'net zero now' solution.

In December, Financial Standard reported that Plato Investment Management was pitching two new ESG funds to institutional investors. Now, the manager has officially announced the launch of one of them - the Plato Global Net Zero Hedge Fund.

The global equities fund is managed in such a way that it incurs a net zero carbon footprint without the use of carbon credits.

Managed by head of long/short strategies David Allen and Charles Lowe, the firm is calling it a 'net zero now' option for investors.

"We believe the race to net zero emissions will be the most important investment thematic over the next 30 years, and we think this unique strategy provides a way for investors to achieve net zero now, while gaining exposure to the greatest economic transition we'll likely see in our lifetimes," Plato managing director Don Hamson said.

"Climate change is an issue that our team and many of our clients feel strongly about and through the Plato Global Net Zero Fund we will be able to actively play a bigger part in driving corporate change while having the ability to starve polluters of capital by shorting the most egregious emitters."

Incepted in September 2021, the strategy has so far achieved a return of 8.29%. Its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, has achieved 4.38%.

"We know an average sized SMSF invested in the ASX 200 requires 3135 trees to get to net zero, so I think this new fund is a game-changer for those who want a simple solution to help them generate alpha while maintaining a net zero carbon footprint," Allen said.

The strategy is underpinned by the firm's proprietary quantitative systems, he added.

"For example, Plato's Red Flags Model which incorporates more than 100 ESG red flags, including some 60 environmental inputs, plays a major role in portfolio construction," Allen said.

"We check companies for a whole range of different signals using multiple data sources, which alone aren't that powerful, but when they emerge together in numbers, we know we have a very valuable indicator."

The second fund is also now open to investors, Financial Standard understands.

Plato says the strategy - the Low Carbon Long Only Strategy - has delivered substantial reduction in carbon exposure, reducing intensity 75% and carbon footprint 76% versus the index, while also outperforming it.

Read more: Plato Investment ManagementFinancial StandardCharles LoweDavid AllenDon HamsonPlato Global Net Zero Hedge Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Global dividend income growth to continue: Plato
The future is bright for BT: Rady
Advice firm rebrands, scores own AFSL
SSGA regional product lead in new role
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
Plato readies new ESG strategies
What you read in 2021
CFS extends SimCorp partnership
Melinda Howes bids farewell to BT
Iress partners with fund manager

Editor's Choice

Plato launches net zero fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Plato Investment Management has brought a global equities fund to market for retail and wholesale investors looking for a 'net zero now' solution.

L1 Capital ends Channel Capital deal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
L1 Capital has ended its partnership with Channel Capital, bringing its distribution and client service in-house.

Quality of Advice must consider digital: Ignition

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ignition Advice senior adviser Andrew Baker has argued the government's Quality of Financial Advice Review must consider digital advice.

Mercer nabs Lonsec consultant

ELIZABETH FRY
Mercer has hired from Lonsec in support of its growing consulting and investment solutions business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.