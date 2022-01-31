Plato launches net zero fund

Plato Investment Management has brought a global equities fund to market for retail and wholesale investors looking for a 'net zero now' solution.

In December, Financial Standard reported that Plato Investment Management was pitching two new ESG funds to institutional investors. Now, the manager has officially announced the launch of one of them - the Plato Global Net Zero Hedge Fund.

The global equities fund is managed in such a way that it incurs a net zero carbon footprint without the use of carbon credits.

Managed by head of long/short strategies David Allen and Charles Lowe, the firm is calling it a 'net zero now' option for investors.

"We believe the race to net zero emissions will be the most important investment thematic over the next 30 years, and we think this unique strategy provides a way for investors to achieve net zero now, while gaining exposure to the greatest economic transition we'll likely see in our lifetimes," Plato managing director Don Hamson said.

"Climate change is an issue that our team and many of our clients feel strongly about and through the Plato Global Net Zero Fund we will be able to actively play a bigger part in driving corporate change while having the ability to starve polluters of capital by shorting the most egregious emitters."

Incepted in September 2021, the strategy has so far achieved a return of 8.29%. Its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, has achieved 4.38%.

"We know an average sized SMSF invested in the ASX 200 requires 3135 trees to get to net zero, so I think this new fund is a game-changer for those who want a simple solution to help them generate alpha while maintaining a net zero carbon footprint," Allen said.

The strategy is underpinned by the firm's proprietary quantitative systems, he added.

"For example, Plato's Red Flags Model which incorporates more than 100 ESG red flags, including some 60 environmental inputs, plays a major role in portfolio construction," Allen said.

"We check companies for a whole range of different signals using multiple data sources, which alone aren't that powerful, but when they emerge together in numbers, we know we have a very valuable indicator."

The second fund is also now open to investors, Financial Standard understands.

Plato says the strategy - the Low Carbon Long Only Strategy - has delivered substantial reduction in carbon exposure, reducing intensity 75% and carbon footprint 76% versus the index, while also outperforming it.