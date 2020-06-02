Plato fund to shutter

An Australian shares fund run by Plato Investment Management will shutter later this month after running for nearly 14 years as its assets dwindle.

Plato's Australian Shares Core Fund invested in Australian companies and was benchmarked to the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index. It charged 41 bps per year as fees.

Since inception, it had returned 0.1% higher than its benchmark after fees to April end. However, performance for shorter time frames (five years, three years and one year to April end) was under the benchmark.

The fund had $29.6 million in assets attributable to shareholders at end of FY19. By end of April, 2020 its assets had fallen to $19 million.

On May 25, Pinnacle Fund Services, as the responsible entity, decided it was unlikely to achieve the scale required to the sustain costs of operating the fund and invest according to its strategy.

"The Australian Shares Core Fund was one of the initial strategies launched by Plato Investment Management in 2006, prior to the launch of the flagship Australian Shares Income Fund. The fund had become a legacy product supported by just a small number of investors," a spokesperson for Pinnacle said.

"Given the current market environment a strategic review of the fund was undertaken and it was concluded that the fund is unlikely to achieve the necessary scale to sustain the costs associated with operating the fund in the future...The flagship Plato Australian Shares Income Fund as well as the Plato Income Maximiser LIC continue to deliver great outcomes for clients."

Pinnacle told investors it would start winding up the fund on June 25 and investors had 28 days from May 25 to raise objections.

Withdrawals and applications were suspended last month, and the fund will continue to operate with its investment strategy meanwhile.

Plato has three other strategies: Australian shares income, global shares income and global market neutral.