Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Platinum shutters London operations, UCITS funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUN 2024   12:45PM

Platinum Asset Management has shuttered its London office following the closure of its Platinum World Portfolios.

Platinum World Portfolios (PWP), which comprised Platinum's International, Asia ex Japan, Japan and Health Sciences strategies, were UCITS funds.

"Upon the recommendation of Platinum as the fund promoter, the board of PWP plc has decided to close the funds and wind up the company," Platinum told investors.

Platinum had three dedicated staff members who looked after the distribution and client service of European clients invested in the UCITS.

Timothy Maher was hired as managing director in November 2018.

He was joined by Jonathan Ross-Russell, investor relations manager, and Lauren Wright, office and compliance manager.

"We would like to thank clients, new and old (some since 1994), for their support as well as those who have listened to our story along the way. We are grateful to our many Sydney based colleagues who welcomed us to the firm and wish all well under the firm's new leadership. We will miss the camaraderie, and may even miss the late night/early morning phone calls!" Maher wrote on LinkedIn.

The move is amid Platinum deploying its turnaround around strategy that involves cutting costs and reviewing its product lines and distribution channels.

The Platinum Capital (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments (PAI) strategies could be on the chopping block as the fund manager targets those that "lack sufficient scale to generate the liquidity required to maintain share prices close to the underlying net tangible assets (NTA)".

Platinum ended May with $13.6 billion in assets under management, driven by net outflows of about $295 million that includes some $246 million leaving the Platinum Trust Funds.

Read more: Platinum Asset ManagementPlatinum Asia InvestmentsTimothy MaherHealth SciencesJonathan Ross-RussellLauren WrightLinkedInPlatinum Trust Funds
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vale Garry Wyatt
Platinum announces strategic review
Hostplus rejects anti-competitive behaviour claims
More outflows for Platinum
Platinum names new chief executive, restructures board
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
Platinum AM chief executive steps down
Platinum loses $232m in FY23
Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper
Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer

Editor's Choice

Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bn

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
The investment management firm marked the largest fundraise in the firm's history, with at least one sizeable Australian institution among investors.

Dexus sees $1.3bn wiped from portfolio value

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
An external revaluation of the bulk of its assets estimates Dexus' book value has dropped some 9% in the last six months.

Global X cuts management fees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
Global X announced it would be reducing the annual management fees on two of its ETFs.

Inflation weighing on next generation of retirees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
New research from Natixis found Generation X are concerned they may never have enough money to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach