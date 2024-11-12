Platinum seeks insto managers, new asset classes

Platinum Asset Management is seeking out institutional fund managers looking to break into the retail market as it also attempts to enter new asset classes and differentiate itself from a multi-boutique model.

Platinum chief executive and managing director Jeff Peters told the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held in Sydney this morning that his top priority is to improve the core business and stabilise funds under management (FUM), which dwindled to $12.2 billion at the end of October.

To do that, Platinum will add new products managed in-house and partner with third parties that operate in asset classes that it currently does not invest in, a strategy flagged in late August.

Elaborating on the plan today, Peters said the latter strategy is different to Pinnacle's business model and Magellan's play, which acquired a 29.5% stake in Vinva Investment Management and recently began distributing its funds.

"In terms of the asset classes that we would be focusing on, firstly, it's very important to understand it's not things we currently do. So, it's entirely additive," he said.

Platinum seeks "large, leading managers that aren't necessarily small Australian boutiques, aren't necessarily Australian" and create products with them under the Platinum Partner Series that will likely be branded in their name.

"[We] would help them get it into the marketplace using our brand and our reach and we would split the economics with them as such. So, the keys for us would be a large, established manager with very distinctive performance and track records in the asset class of interest," he said.

"Someone that's known to Australia in the institutional market and has a desire to get into the retail market. And the retail market is one of the best growth markets in all of asset management when you speak to people around the world. So, there are lots of interested parties looking to get into that marketplace and serve Australian investors, and that's where our initial focus will be."

An analyst asked Peters how the company is addressing underperformance; all funds except for the Platinum Asia Fund have underperformed over three-, five- and 10-year periods.

"[Which] does indicate that there is something structurally wrong with either the people that are managing the funds or the Platinum strategy or process, but something's clearly gone wrong," the analyst said.

Peters said: "We do acknowledge the underperformance and are working hard on it... I think it's early days in our changes, some of them have only been [introduced] six months ago, and some of these process enhancements that we're undertaking now are currently being rolled out. So, I think they're going to bear fruit and help, and we'll continue to look at all the levers at our disposal until we've improved performance, that includes processes, that includes talent, that includes everything."

While no official partner has been announced yet, Peters said "we'll update the market when we're more advanced in finalising those partnerships, but this will be a very important added source of new revenue over time, enabling us to broaden our ability to better serve investor needs."

In mid-September Platinum received an unsolicited confidential, non-binding, indicative proposal from Regal Partners under which shareholders would receive 0.274 Regal shares for each Platinum share. This is an implied value of $1.10 based on Regal's closing share price prior to the announcement. This was rejected on September 26.

Platinum chair Guy Strapp said the offer was not an acceptable price point "but we remain open to considering an improved offer there or other proposals".

"We looked at it from a standalone inherent value against a change of control, and we looked at the turnaround strategy that we've talked about today, the overall outlook potential for future growth and our capital management strategy... And we also then assessed it on an absolute and relative value, considering, of course, the Platinum shareholders would end up with Regal shares should that transaction come through. And so, we had to look at the benefits and the costs of the combination of the business, as well as what that meant for Platinum shareholders in that merged entity," he said.