Platinum LICs combine boards

Platinum Asset Management's Asian equities and global equities LIC will now have a common board, as its Asia LIC's chair Malcolm Halstead retires.

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX: PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX: PAI) will both be chaired by PMC's current chair Margaret Towers.

"As chairperson of this company [PAI] and Platinum's other listed investment company, Platinum Capital Limited (PMC), it has become clear that PAI and PMC face many common issues, not least in relation to legal, risk and compliance matters. As such, there are many potential benefits to having a common board of directors across both companies," Towers said in September 7 filings for PAI.

As a result, two PMC directors will join PAI's board as independent non-executive directors.

Richard Morath has 40 years of experience and is a director at JANA Investment Advisors, BNZ Life and BNZ Insurances and National Wealth Management Holdings in New Zealand. He is also a fellow of the Actuaries of Australia.

Brett Clegg has 35 years of experience and is the founding managing director at Pembroke Financial Planners.

PAI and PMC's common board will now include Towers, Morath, Clegg and Ian Hunter (all non-executive directors) and Platinum company secretary Joanne Jefferies.