Investment

Platinum funds merger to go ahead

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 7 APR 2025   12:00PM

Platinum Asia Investments (PAI) has rejected a non-binding indicative proposal from the PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and will move forward with plans to merge with the Platinum Asia Fund Complex ETF (PAXX).

PAI's independent board reviewed both merger opportunities and rejected the PM Capital offer on the grounds that it was not superior to the Platinum proposal to merge PAI with PAXX.

PAI and PAXX had signed a Scheme of Implementation Deed on 1 October 2024, which was then amended on 13 November 2024, before receiving the non-binding proposal from PM Capital on 27 February 2025.

Platinum said it was not involved with the assessment of the proposal from PM Capital but that it "fully endorses" the position taken by the PAI board.

Platinum said that its proposal achieves the PAI board's primary objectives while retaining investors' chosen investment manager and strategy.

"Platinum reiterates that the Platinum proposal addresses the PAI board's stated aims of permanently solving for the share price discount-to-net tangible assets, a problem that plagues almost all listed closed ended vehicles, while, at the same time, retaining the investment manager and strategy that investors have chosen," Platinum said.

"PAXX, being an open-ended managed fund traded on the ASX, also provides investors with an ability to exit at any time at or around net asset value."

In addition, Platinum said its proposal was also in line with industry trends and investor sentiment.

"Actively managed exchange traded funds, such as PAXX, have become the clear retail investor preference for all but niche, less liquid asset classes such as real estate, private equity and private credit," Platinum said.

"The vast majority of closed ended vehicles investing in listed equities trade at large discounts to NTA, with a number of closed ended vehicles, in recent years, having been wound up or converted to open ended structures like PAXX as a consequence of their prevailing share price discounts."

Platinum confirmed that the proposal is proceeding smoothly and should be executed within the current timetable. It said PAI shareholders should receive the scheme booklet in May, with the PAI shareholder meeting to approve the scheme of arrangement set to take place in July.

