Platinum executives depart amid merger talks

Three executives at Platinum Asset Management have departed as the asset manager finalises its merger with L1 Capital.

Platinum's head of investment Douglas Isles and head of institutional distribution Charlie Brooks have both exited the business, along with private wealth strategic account manager Michael Rockliff.

Isles, a longstanding member of the firm's management committee, will take a well-earned break as he considers his next chapter.

He first joined Platinum in 2003 as an investment analyst covering industrials, and quickly became a key communicator for adviser presentations.

After five years, he left the asset manager, and did a short stint in Singapore, helping to build Standard Chartered's equities broking business.

But, Isles returned to work with Kerr Neilson in 2013 as an investment specialist, bolstering the firm's relationships with advisers in Australia and New Zealand and later expanding the firm's reach into the US.

In 2022, he was appointed head of investment, responsible for the investment team's process and people.

"I left Platinum on 3 July, after 18 great years in the last 22," he told his LinkedIn community.

"A varied and fulfilling journey, with great memories of clients and staff,"

Meanwhile, Brooks has landed at Atrium, the investment management arm of Fitzpatricks Financial Group.

Reporting to Atrium investment chief Tony Edwards, Charlie Brooks will take on the newly created position of client portfolio manager.

In his role, Brooks will work closely with financial advisers and manage relationships with key research houses and the group's external asset consultant, Russell Investments.

Before working at Platinum, he held similar roles at IFM Investors, Northward Capital, and MLC Investment Management.

According to Edwards, Brooks brings complementary skills and experience to the group, and his appointment will strengthen Atrium's capabilities.

"Charlie will work closely with our financial advisers, championing their efforts and enhancing their ability to serve their clients effectively," he said.

"As a firm, our purpose is to enrich the lives of our clients with the greatest probability of achieving their objectives underpinned by our risk-targeted investment philosophy."

"Charlie will have a relentless focus on supporting our advisers, ensuring they have the necessary tools and resources to deliver exceptional client outcomes.

Edwards said the position includes comprehensive training, education, portfolio modelling, and reporting.

Brooks said he brings decades of investment management experience to this role, most of it spent working with pension funds, institutional asset consultants and endowments.

"I'm extremely excited about being closer to the end client and supporting advisers to build customised solutions for their high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients," he added.

His recruitment follows the recent appointment of Andrew Chapple as Atrium's head of product in April.

As for Rockliff, before arriving at Platinum 18 months ago, he spent eight years running distribution for XTBs (exchange-traded bond units).

He previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, Macquarie Group and BT Financial.