Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies

Platform providers' ability to innovate and improve administrative efficiencies are enabling financial advisers to digitally self-serve and improve client outcomes, according to SuitabilityHub.

The 2024 platform market wrap found that the move to digital self-service has enabled advisers to significantly reduce call volumes, track tasks in real-time, and ultimately enhance their services to clients.

The analysis of 14 platforms also found that advisers are increasingly placing more instructions online without filling forms and processing them without human intervention in the back end.

SuitabilityHub managing director Recep Peker said these platforms have become everyday apps, such as Uber or Amazon, when facilitating requests from advisers.

"There is a growing range of instructions advisers can simply provide through the platform's online interface, and then track their status in real-time through platform work tracker," he said.

The past 12 months saw platforms unleash a heap of enhancements.

AMP's North launching fractional shares in managed accounts and CFS's Edge dividing client accounts into sub-accounts were some standouts.

With respect to the latter, Peker said this "simple yet high-impact innovation delivers greater flexibility and ease in implementing advice strategies."

"For example, by making applying a bucket strategy for retirees easier. Not having to set up multiple accounts also helps reduce administrative burden, such as effort in generating reports," he said.

HUB24's Discover and CFS's Edge Accelerate are examples of next-generation propositions with cheaper SMA-based menus.

These offerings, he said, leverage scale and manager relationships to deliver zero or discounted platform administration fees to clients, targeting a total cost to client of less than 1%.

For retirement products, AMP's MyNorth Lifetime leads the way in offering a guaranteed stream of lifetime income that afford advisers the flexibility of a wrap account while granting clients a variety of tax and social security benefits.

Meanwhile, HUB24 and Netwealth have natively integrated Allianz Retire+ AGILE and Challenger fixed-term annuities respectively, allowing advisers to administer these solutions like other investments on the platform, Peker said.