Platforms FUM falls $20bn: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:42PM

In the year to March end, total funds under management (FUM) held by platforms, wraps and master trusts dropped by $19.5 billion, according to Plan For Life.

Specifically, platforms saw a 1.9% decline from over $1 trillion to $982.5 billion, and year on year inflows declined 5.9% to $164.7 billion.

Year on year, inflows declined 5.9%, however exceeded outflows that rose 3.2% from $145.8 billion to $150.5 billion, resulting in $14.2 billion overall net inflows.

The top four platform players, Insignia, BT, Colonial First State and AMP all experienced decreases in FUM, down 4.2%, 7.1%, 4.5% and 6.8% respectively.

However, Netwealth was up 14.4% to $65.9 billion and HUB24 rose 16.5% to $65.9 billion to year end.

Also recording increases were Macquarie Group (3.8%), Mercer (4.8%) and Praemium (4.9%).

Plan For Life noted that these results came despite central banks ending an unprecedented era of ultra-low interest rates and moves to normalise monetary policies to get a handle on inflation.

