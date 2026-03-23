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Superannuation

Platform funds, mega funds to dominate: Mercer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2026   12:30PM
A new Mercer report predicts platform funds, with a median $250,000 balance, and mega funds, with over $100 billion in assets, will dominate the superannuation landscape and overtake the 'retail versus industry fund' debate.

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