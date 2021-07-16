Platform FUM grows

Platforms have seen strong increases in funds under management over the year to March 2021, new research shows.

Plan For Life's latest analysis of wraps, platforms and master trusts revealed the leading market players all saw a rise in FUM.

BT took out the top spot in terms of total FUM, jumping 19.8% to $169.6 billion. This was followed by AMP, up 9.7% to $140.5 billion.

Rounding out the top five were Colonial First State which rose 16.3% to $137.2 billion, MLC which was up 14.4% to $120.5 billion and Macquarie which gained 28.2% to $100.1 billion.

IOOF also recorded an increase of 12.3% to $77.3 billion, while Netwealth recorded 50.1% growth to $41.8 billion and Mercer was up 17.9% to $26.3 billion.

Elsewhere, Praemium recorded 223.7% growth to $16.9 billion and HUB24 was up 135.7% to $35.6bn a result of their mergers with Powerwrap and Xplore Wealth respectively.

Despite the strong growth, the platform industry recorded net outflows of $55.1 billion compared to $41.4 billion in inflows.

Overall, masterfunds ended the year to March 2021 up 18.7% to a total $915.4 billion. This is attributed to the global market recovery from COVID-19.

The latest data comes as Netwealth ended the June quarter with a 12% increase in funds under administration and a 102% increase in inflows.

The platform recorded $47.1 billion in FUA, up from $41.8 billion in March and a 49.6% increase to the previous corresponding period.

Further to this, BT Panorama recently announced it completed the migration of its BT Wrap clients, bringing its total funds under administration to over $100 billion.