Platform co-founder departs

WealthO2's co-founder and chief executive has suddenly departed the company as two directors are appointed to the board.

Shannon Bernasconi has left WealthO2 after six years at the helm. She previously left her role as managing director of Calastone Australia to co-found what is now known as WealthO2 in 2015.

In 2016, WealthO2 launched WealthO2 MDA and WealthO2 Managed Accounts to bring automation to compliance, execution processing, broker data connectivity, rebalancing and performance analytics.

WealthO2's chief distribution officer Andrew Whelan has assumed the role of acting chief executive in Bernasconi's place.

"The board extends its appreciation and thanks for Shannon's efforts these past four years. We wish her well for the future," WealthO2 chair Neil Roderick said.

At the same time, WealthO2 has appointed its founding shareholder Richard Barber and Nimit Capital Partners managing partner John Griffiths to the board.

Barber co-founded Class Super and also acted as its chief executive. He previously spent over 18 years in various sales and product development roles at MLC, Asteron and Asgard.

"These new board appointments bring a wealth of strategic expertise and networks to support the exciting next phase of WealthO2's expansion plans and to accelerate delivery efficiency gains for our clients," Roderick said.