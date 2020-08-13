NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Platform business in administration
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   12:40PM

IFM Investors and Regal backed Spitfire has appointed administrators, as it looks to restructure the group after a shareholder reneged on promised funding.

Olvera Advisors' Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet were appointed as joint and several voluntary administrators last Friday to Spitfire Corporation and operating subsidiaries (Spitfire Asset Management, Spitfire Operations, Spitfire Machines).

They are also acting as liquidators to Aspiro. Operations of Investar and Spitfire QP were unaffected.

"Our first task is to transfer the remaining financial planners and their clients off Spitfire Assets Managers platforms to new advisory software as quickly as possible. Company management had already undertaken much of this work as part of the unwinding of operations as a result of the sale of Wealthtrac to its original founders," Damien Hodgkinson of Olvera said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"We want to create as little disruption as possible, as we enter into discussions with creditors and shareholders."

The shareholder who failed to meet its obligations under a subscription agreement was not named.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Last year, Spitfire acquired platform and wrap provider Wealthtrac, which at the time was used by 6000 advisers with $2 billion in funds under management, as it set its sights on an initial public offering.

Wealthtrac's chief executive Matthew Johnson joined Spitfire as group chief executive in June 2019, before moving to a general manager, distribution role in October 2019 as the company brought in former BT general manager, platforms and investments John Shuttleworth as the chief executive.

Johnson tendered his resignation in February this year. He bought back Wealthtrac from Spitfire in a management buyout in April, funded by debt.

"Wealthtrac's business is primarily super and pension, and Spitfire put on the backburner developing a super product, which is what we needed for the advisers," Johnson told Financial Standard.

"I want to put on the record; Spitfire IDPS was one of the best in the market. It is still the only platform that can execute direct shares in over 10 different currencies and 10 different exchanges and that's why they [advisers] loved it."

Read more: WealthtracSpitfire Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Spitfire acquires adviser platform, names chief
Managed accounts expert expands new platform
Manage super on the go with new Wealthtrac app
ATO doing a good job on SMSFs: Cooper
REI Super launches a new app
Wealthtrac launches SMSF smartphone app
Wealthtrac steps up SMSF campaign
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique deepens Canadian ties
KANIKA SOOD
Munro Partners is introducing a global equities strategy to Canadian retail investors, after raising $1.5 billion in Canada since January 2019.
Platform business in administration
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors and Regal backed Spitfire has appointed administrators, as it looks to restructure the group after a shareholder reneged on promised funding.
Warakirri launches retail funds
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.
Synchron compliance lead resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3d2Mjzuz