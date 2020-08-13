Platform business in administration

IFM Investors and Regal backed Spitfire has appointed administrators, as it looks to restructure the group after a shareholder reneged on promised funding.

Olvera Advisors' Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet were appointed as joint and several voluntary administrators last Friday to Spitfire Corporation and operating subsidiaries (Spitfire Asset Management, Spitfire Operations, Spitfire Machines).

They are also acting as liquidators to Aspiro. Operations of Investar and Spitfire QP were unaffected.

"Our first task is to transfer the remaining financial planners and their clients off Spitfire Assets Managers platforms to new advisory software as quickly as possible. Company management had already undertaken much of this work as part of the unwinding of operations as a result of the sale of Wealthtrac to its original founders," Damien Hodgkinson of Olvera said.

"We want to create as little disruption as possible, as we enter into discussions with creditors and shareholders."

The shareholder who failed to meet its obligations under a subscription agreement was not named.

Last year, Spitfire acquired platform and wrap provider Wealthtrac, which at the time was used by 6000 advisers with $2 billion in funds under management, as it set its sights on an initial public offering.

Wealthtrac's chief executive Matthew Johnson joined Spitfire as group chief executive in June 2019, before moving to a general manager, distribution role in October 2019 as the company brought in former BT general manager, platforms and investments John Shuttleworth as the chief executive.

Johnson tendered his resignation in February this year. He bought back Wealthtrac from Spitfire in a management buyout in April, funded by debt.

"Wealthtrac's business is primarily super and pension, and Spitfire put on the backburner developing a super product, which is what we needed for the advisers," Johnson told Financial Standard.

"I want to put on the record; Spitfire IDPS was one of the best in the market. It is still the only platform that can execute direct shares in over 10 different currencies and 10 different exchanges and that's why they [advisers] loved it."